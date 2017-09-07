Researchers reveal new approach to precisely identify and treat prostate cancer

September 7, 2017

Researchers have demonstrated a new, effective way to precisely identify and localize prostate cancer tumors while protecting healthy tissue and reducing side effects. The new approach utilizes a single molecule designed to bind two proteins with differing affinities in an effort to optimize specific tumor localization--prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and human serum albumin--thereby enhancing tumor localization for targeted alpha radionuclide therapy. The study is presented in the featured basic article of the September issue of The Journal of Nuclear Medicine.

PSMA-targeted radiotherapy of prostate cancer is a promising approach to the treatment of disease that has spread. A small number of ligands have been evaluated in patients, and while early tumor response is encouraging, the relapse rate is high and these compounds can cause adverse side effects.

"We see now the pitfalls of PSMA targeting and have attempted to circumvent some of these by improved molecular design," explains John W. Babich, PhD, professor of radiopharmaceutical sciences in radiology at Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, New York. "We believe that our double targeting ligands are the first PSMA ligands designed to make use of the blood pool as a 'safe zone' reservoir to protect sensitive organs and tissues from off-target effects of alpha irradiation and, simultaneously, to reduce kidney localization while maintaining excellent tumor targeting."

The goal is to develop a way of optimizing therapy by increasing the dose delivered to the tumor while simultaneously reducing damage to healthy tissue. To that end, the research team developed the double targeting ligand RPS-027, which binds to both PSMA and albumin. It was tested in mouse models of human prostate cancer, and the results show high tumor uptake, with reduced kidney uptake; very favorable tissue distribution; and a promising therapeutic profile. In comparison to existing ligands proposed for targeted therapy of prostate cancer, RPS-027 has tumor-to-tissue ratios that predict a significant reduction in side effects during therapy. The researchers propose dual targeting ligands such as RPS-027 as next-generation radiopharmaceuticals for targeted alpha therapy using Astatine-211 (211At).

Related Stories

"Designing ligands that allow modulation of normal tissue localization can have a positive impact on the therapeutic index of alpha therapy and lead to widespread clinical utility," Babich points out. "If our strategy can be applied successfully to other therapeutic targeting agents, we could expect an expansion in the use of targeted alpha therapy in the not-too-distant future."

The use of theranostics (combined diagnostic targeting and therapy) for precision medicine is already revolutionizing the care of patients with thyroid cancer and neuroendocrine tumors. Studies such as this one show real promise for their use against prostate cancer and other diseases. They also highlight the key role of nuclear medicine in developing new therapies that improve patients' lives.

Source:

http://www.snmmi.org/NewsPublications/NewsDetail.aspx?ItemNumber=25206

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Even small tumors can be aggressive in early stage breast cancer patients, study shows
New research could reduce recurrence of prostate cancer
Prostate cancer screening reduces cancer deaths finds new analysis
Motorized molecules driven by light to cut into cancer cells
Zika virus found to specifically kill glioblastoma brain cancer cells
Comprehensive program takes patient care to next level by improving lives of women with ovarian cancer
Trial confirms standard three-week dosing of chemotherapy as first line treatment in ovarian cancer
Existing drug may one day protect premenopausal women from infertility after cancer treatments

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Seeing the full picture, real-time analysis of live-cells

Every cell is a miniature factory taking in raw material (extracellular signals) and processing it to produce something (a biological response). But unlike a factory that can be easily tweaked to run at steady-state and look the same from day to day, cells are dynamic.

Seeing the full picture, real-time analysis of live-cells

Differentiating sepsis and systemic inflammatory response syndrome using biomarkers

Firstly, it is necessary to make a distinction between systemic inflammation and Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (SIRS). SIRS consists of changes in clinical signs including an abnormal body temperature, increased heart rate, increased respiratory rate, an abnormal white cell count (either decreased or elevated), or an increase in band neutrophils.

Differentiating sepsis and systemic inflammatory response syndrome using biomarkers

Testing Service Members for Heat Related Illnesses Before Combat

It is common to think that combat deployment is the most dangerous part of being a warfighter, and in many ways this is correct. However, warfighters need to do many things before they are cleared to deploy to combat zones. Most cases of exertional heat illness (EHI) reported in the U.S. military occur during non-combat activities, such as training regimens, ruck marches, and operational exercises.

Testing Service Members for Heat Related Illnesses Before Combat

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Blood tumor markers could be useful in monitoring therapeutic outcomes for lung cancer patients