New trial confirms superiority of triplet regimen over standard care in resectable esophago-gastric cancer

September 8, 2017

The superiority of docetaxel based triplet therapy over standard care in patients with resectable esophago-gastric cancer has been confirmed in late-breaking results from the FLOT4 trial presented at the ESMO 2017 Congress in Madrid.

Survival in resectable esophago-gastric cancer is poor. Five-year overall survival is around 25% with surgery, and is increased to 36% by adding a perioperative regimen of epirubicin, cisplatin, and infused fluorouracil (ECF). Phase II studies have shown encouraging pathological response rates with perioperative docetaxel, oxaliplatin, and fluorouracil/leucovorin (FLOT).

The phase III FLOT4 trial randomised 716 patients with resectable gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma to perioperative FLOT or ECF. As previously reported, FLOT was superior to ECF for all efficacy endpoints including curative resection rates, progression-free survival and overall survival.

Today researchers reveal the results of multivariate, subgroup and sensitivity analyses for the first time. The relative effect of FLOT was observed in all subgroups, including the elderly and signet cell tumors, and was particularly pronounced in Siewert type 1 esophageal tumors (hazard ratio [HR], 0.60), Barrett tumors (HR, 0.62), small tumors (HR, 0.66) and nodal negative tumors (HR, 0.64).

Lead author Professor Salah-Eddin Al-Batran, director, Institute of Clinical Cancer Research, UCT-University Cancer Centre, Krankenhaus Nordwest, Frankfurt, Germany, said: "These new analyses confirm the superiority of FLOT, which is the new standard of care in the perioperative treatment of patients with resectable gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma."

Related Stories

He concluded: "Some oncologists believe that patients with small tumors and those with signet cell cancer should not be treated preoperatively. The results of the FLOT4 trial contradict this and show that these patients do benefit."

Commenting for ESMO, Professor Michel Ducreux, head, Gastrointestinal Oncology Unit, Gustave Roussy, Villejuif, France, said: "The triplet regimen used in the FLOT4 trial was developed to improve the results of ECF. It decreased toxicity by replacing epirubicin with low-dose docetaxel, and using oxaliplatin instead of cisplatin. FLOT is also more convenient to use, with one 24-hour infusion every two weeks rather than continuous infusion of fluorouracil in the ECF protocol."

"The results show that FLOT is clearly the new standard of care," continued Ducreux. "The new analysis presented at the ESMO 2017 Congress shows that the advantage of the FLOT regimen was seen across all subgroups, including those with a very poor prognosis such as the elderly and patients with signet cell tumors."

He concluded: "FLOT will be the best backbone of chemotherapy that we can use in this setting. A step forward would be to try to improve the results by adding targeted therapies or immune checkpoint inhibitors. It would also be interesting to know if the FLOT regimen shows different levels of effectiveness in the four molecular biological subgroups of gastric cancer."

Source:

http://www.esmo.org/

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Trial confirms standard three-week dosing of chemotherapy as first line treatment in ovarian cancer
Combined DNA and protein 'liquid biopsy' more accurate in identifying early-stage pancreatic cancer
New research could reduce recurrence of prostate cancer
Colorectal cancer risk lowered by whole grains but increased by processed meats, says study
Blood tumor markers could be useful in monitoring therapeutic outcomes for lung cancer patients
Controlling zinc transporter levels could be effective plan to combat pancreatic cancer, other diseases
Zika virus found to specifically kill glioblastoma brain cancer cells
Fluorescent dye imaging tool lights up benign brain tumors during surgery

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Seeing the full picture, real-time analysis of live-cells

Every cell is a miniature factory taking in raw material (extracellular signals) and processing it to produce something (a biological response). But unlike a factory that can be easily tweaked to run at steady-state and look the same from day to day, cells are dynamic.

Seeing the full picture, real-time analysis of live-cells

Differentiating sepsis and systemic inflammatory response syndrome using biomarkers

Firstly, it is necessary to make a distinction between systemic inflammation and Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (SIRS). SIRS consists of changes in clinical signs including an abnormal body temperature, increased heart rate, increased respiratory rate, an abnormal white cell count (either decreased or elevated), or an increase in band neutrophils.

Differentiating sepsis and systemic inflammatory response syndrome using biomarkers

Testing Service Members for Heat Related Illnesses Before Combat

It is common to think that combat deployment is the most dangerous part of being a warfighter, and in many ways this is correct. However, warfighters need to do many things before they are cleared to deploy to combat zones. Most cases of exertional heat illness (EHI) reported in the U.S. military occur during non-combat activities, such as training regimens, ruck marches, and operational exercises.

Testing Service Members for Heat Related Illnesses Before Combat

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Zika virus may one day be effective treatment for deadly brain cancer