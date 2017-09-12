Low uptake of flu vaccination among healthcare workers influenced by social attitudes

September 12, 2017

The low uptake of flu vaccination among medical students and doctors is influenced by social attitudes say researchers.

Despite a recommendation from the Chief Medical Officer for England that all healthcare workers are vaccinated annually, only 55% are protected against the spread of influenza, this could contribute to staff sickness and mortality among elderly patients.

Rhiannon Edge, Dawn Goodwin, Rachel Isba, Thomas Keegan from Lancaster Medical School interviewed junior doctors and medical students to find out about their opinions of the flu vaccination and why they might not be vaccinated.

Related Stories

They said: "We found the themes of socialisation, understanding of the vaccine, and convenience to be important in whether or not the individual vaccinated."

Senior staff are crucial in shaping the medical culture which influences the attitudes of junior doctors and medical students.

One vaccinated junior doctor said: "I copy what my consultants do - so if they don't do it then I don't do it."

Peer pressure also influenced the decision whether to be vaccinated or not, overcoming the indifference towards vaccination found among most of the participants in the study.

"When you know your friends are taking it, it feels like I will have it too, like I don't want to be different."

One junior doctor described how "we tend to do it in groups" when describing the decision to accept or decline the jab.

They were also influenced by their experiences of patients with flu in hospital.

"I didn't think that flu could be so bad …but working in a hospital for the first time as a doctor, and seeing what can happen,… that's quite scared me and I think that would definitely make me want to vaccinate more."

Although social attitudes were important, the defining feature in deciding whether to be vaccinated was convenience. Some participants even vaccinated each other so they could practice giving injections as part of their medical training.

The researchers suggest encouraging senior staff to promote vaccination and associate it with professionalism.

Source:

http://www.lancaster.ac.uk/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Meningitis B vaccine’s high price tag poses a health care conundrum
Influenza vaccination rates in children may decrease without option of nasal spray
New study highlights role played by demographics in the spread of measles
Healthcare, medical experts to come together for mHealth Israel conference in Jerusalem
Study finds long-term effectiveness of HPV vaccine in preventing cervical cancer
Yale experts uncover genes associated with immune response to flu vaccination
Offshore rush for herpes vaccine roils debate over U.S. safety rules
Newest vaccine highly effective at preventing nine types of HPV infection, study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

I will talk about the simple but fundamental idea that allowed breaking the diffraction barrier in fluorescence microscopy as well as about MINFLUX nanoscopy, the latest development in the field that for the first time provides true molecular resolution with visible light and standard objective lenses.

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

Generation Genome: the UK’s genetics revolution?

The report set out the NHS’ intentions of routinizing whole genome sequencing. It is particularly focused towards rare diseases and cancers, although conditions such as obesity, bacterial and other infections are also included.

Generation Genome: the UK’s genetics revolution?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New vaccine could offer protection against opioid combinations