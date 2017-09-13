Arkansas professor makes strides toward developing enhanced cancer treatment

September 13, 2017

A University of Arkansas at Little Rock professor is making strides toward developing an effective cancer treatment without the severe side effects of traditional therapies.

Dr. Darin Jones, UA Little Rock associate professor of chemistry, envisions a day when patients can battle cancer without chemotherapy side effects such as hair loss, muscle atrophy, and compromised immune systems.

"We are developing a therapy that targets and kills tumor cells, which is unique compared to today's therapies that are based on nonselective, toxic chemotherapy options," Jones said.

In partnership with Dr. John Tainer from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Jones received a five-year grant of $795,683 from the National Institutes of Health in 2016. They are also collaborating with Dr. Zamal Ahmed at MD Anderson Cancer Institute.

"Most chemotherapeutic agents as well as radiation therapy kill cancer cells by inducing DNA damage," Jones said. "They do so in an indiscriminate manner. If the cancer cell is able to repair the damage, the cancer cell survives and perpetuates the disease."

Within the human body, there are a variety of proteins that cause cells to repair damage to DNA. They are known as DNA repair proteins. Jones and his colleagues are designing and preparing small molecules that prevent these proteins from "turning on the DNA repair process."

"By blocking the DNA repair process, the damaged DNA is not repaired, which results in the death of cancer cells," Jones said.

In currently available hormonal cancer therapy, doctors rely on proteins present in the patient's body. If the patient does not have the necessary protein receptors, the cancer treatment will not work, and its effectiveness could fade over time if a patient were to go into remission and then later develop cancer, Jones said.

Related Stories

Research by Jones and Tainer could provide more options. What makes their research unique is that patients would not need to have a protein receptor in order to receive the treatment.

"If we are successful, it would represent a brand new paradigm in cancer therapy research," Jones said.

Tainer, who is testing the medicine in this form of therapy, is excited to work with Jones on the project.

"Without a doubt, the creative chemistry from Dr. Jones is the heart of the project and what is driving its success," Tainer said.

Jones has an extensive background in cancer therapy research. Before joining UA Little Rock, he was a senior scientist in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics at Washington University School of Medicine and the senior principal scientist and research scientist at Pfizer, a prominent pharmaceutical company.

In 2014, Jones received national attention for his research into dehydroleucodine, a molecule found in Ecuadorian plants. Jones thinks the molecule, often used as an anti-inflammatory and treatment for skin infections, could one day form the basis of a treatment for leukemia.

Source:

http://ualr.edu/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Two new treatments may benefit patients with high risk prostate cancer, trial shows
Research uncovers new target for therapy, diagnosis, and prognosis of colon cancer
Research: Alcohol industry misrepresenting evidence about alcohol-related cancer risk
Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: Myriad Genetics working to educate public about hereditary cancer risk assessment
Researchers reveal new approach to precisely identify and treat prostate cancer
Epigenetic changes triggered by cigarette smoke may be earliest step in lung cancer development
Study: Immunotherapy shows promising response rate in patients with metastatic gastric cancer
Abdominal weight found to be key predictor of cancer risk in postmenopausal women

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

There are three kinds of problem – though we do not have any reliable quantitative data to know how common they are. Firstly, there is sometimes a delay in making an asthma diagnosis in people who have asthma – this is less common than in the past, but it still happens.

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Jules Wyss is the head of the quality assurance laboratory at the largest brewery in Switzerland, the Feldschlösschen brewery in Rheinfelden. The master brewer and beverage technologist helped to set up the QA lab from 1991 onward.

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

I will talk about the simple but fundamental idea that allowed breaking the diffraction barrier in fluorescence microscopy as well as about MINFLUX nanoscopy, the latest development in the field that for the first time provides true molecular resolution with visible light and standard objective lenses.

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Colorectal cancer risk lowered by whole grains but increased by processed meats, says study