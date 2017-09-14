Almirall presents new corporate identity along with strong focus on skin health

September 14, 2017

Almirall, S.A. (ALM), presented its new corporate identity today, with which it reinforces its position as a pharmaceutical company specialized in Science and its commitment to providing medical solutions for its customers. These changes involve a renewal of its brand image and the redefinition of its values and culture, placing greater emphasis on being a well-positioned pharmaceutical company in the scientific community, with a strong focus on skin health.

Over the last few years, Almirall has undertaken significant efforts to reinforce its extensive research and development programs with the aim to become a leader in dermatology and aesthetics. To this end, it has made a series of acquisitions and alliances, and integrated the necessary tools to empower its R&D structure. This evolution has been consolidated this year with new changes aimed at adapting the company's strategy to new markets.

In line with this philosophy, one of the main goals laid out is to build even more powerful relationships with customers, focusing on their need to find solutions applied to the real world. In the words of Jorge Gallardo, President of Almirall:

This change is the result of an evolution in the way we do things, of how we compete in the market and what we want to be for our customers. The new corporate identity that we present today is born from the need to show consistency between business model, corporate strategy and visual identity. It represents our efforts to provide a new future for our employees, investors, healthcare professionals and patients, with the ambition of contributing to building a better future for all those around us.

Feel the Science is its new tagline, the essence that will mark the path of Almirall in this new stage, which reflects its firm decision to work hand in hand with its customers, becoming a scientific partner to help both dermatology and aesthetic professionals, as well as their patients and clients, and making Science accessible and practical; giving them the tools they need to succeed.

The new identity, which can already be felt inside and outside the company, will contribute to make Almirall a strong, global brand in all markets.

Source:

https://www.almirall.com/en/media/press-releases/media-detail-new?title=almirall-renews-its-corporate-identity-aligned-with-its-focus-on-skin-health&articleId=1620579

