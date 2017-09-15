Heart failure more likely in elderly with low vitamin D levels, study shows

September 15, 2017

A study published in European Journal of Heart Failure reported that the risk of heart failure was more than twelve times higher in elderly vitamin D deficient participants than those with an adequate level.

These results support findings from a previous study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, which found an association between vitamin D supplementation and reducing the risk of heart failure.

This research presents even more evidence in the importance of having optimal vitamin D levels, with the researchers expressing the need for supplementation.

Public Health England advised in a revolutionary announcement in 2016 that everyone should take a vitamin D supplement in autumn and winter to support healthy bones and muscles. More specifically, the Government suggests that ‘at risk’ groups, which includes the elderly, should take a vitamin D supplement all year round.

It’s estimated that 10 million people in the UK and one in eight over-50’s in Ireland suffer from low vitamin D levels.

Deficiency can be corrected by using a simple daily vitamin D oral spray that bypasses the digestive system and guarantees absorption.

Multiple trials have found that oral vitamin sprays elevate serum vitamin D levels on average 2.5 times more effectively than traditional tablets and capsules.

Vitamin D deficiency in adults is known to exacerbate muscle weakness, common cancers and cardiovascular diseases.

A pilot study by BetterYou and City Assays (part of Sandwell and Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust) successfully demonstrated how a high dose oral spray of vitamin D can dramatically increase vitamin D levels and resolve insufficiency/deficiency (below 50 nmol/L or 20ng/ml) to an optimal level (100-150nmol/L or 40-60ng/ml).

