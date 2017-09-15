Parkinson’s UK comments on new drawing test to assess people with Parkinson’s disease

September 15, 2017

A paper published today in Frontiers in Neurology outlines a trial of a drawing test that could help assess people with Parkinson’s. In the trial, volunteers were asked to draw a spiral. By analyzing how long it took them to draw the spiral and how hard they pressed on the paper with the pen, researchers could not only tell which volunteers had Parkinson’s, but how far their condition had progressed.

Commenting on the paper, David Dexter, Deputy Research Director at Parkinson’s UK, said:

Current tests for Parkinson’s cannot accurately measure how advanced someone’s condition is. This can impact on the ability to select the right people for clinical research, which is essential to develop new and better treatments for Parkinson’s. The test could also measure the condition’s progression.

This new test could provide a more accurate assessment by measuring a wider range of features that may be affected by Parkinson’s, such as co-ordination, pressure, speed and cognitive function.

If proven to be effective, this could be a stepping stone to better, more successful clinical trials for Parkinson’s.

Source:

https://www.parkinsons.org.uk/

Posted in: Medical Condition News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Imaging study identifies brain structural changes linked to physical, mental health in FND patients
Michigan Medicine researchers receive $3.5m to combat fatigue in MS patients
New antibodies may halt key pathological mechanisms across several neurological diseases
Retinal imaging may help doctors confirm or rule out frontotemporal degeneration
NSF grant to support development of brain-machine interface to restore walking in people with paraplegia
Study finds virus that causes mononucleosis could raise risk of multiple sclerosis
Simple test could identify people at risk of developing Parkinson's earlier than previously thought
Researchers develop new tool to diagnose first signs of Parkinson's disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

There are three kinds of problem – though we do not have any reliable quantitative data to know how common they are. Firstly, there is sometimes a delay in making an asthma diagnosis in people who have asthma – this is less common than in the past, but it still happens.

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Jules Wyss is the head of the quality assurance laboratory at the largest brewery in Switzerland, the Feldschlösschen brewery in Rheinfelden. The master brewer and beverage technologist helped to set up the QA lab from 1991 onward.

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

I will talk about the simple but fundamental idea that allowed breaking the diffraction barrier in fluorescence microscopy as well as about MINFLUX nanoscopy, the latest development in the field that for the first time provides true molecular resolution with visible light and standard objective lenses.

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Parkinson’s disease detection by simple smell or drawing tests find two parallel studies