Parkinson’s UK comments on new drawing test to assess people with Parkinson’s disease

A paper published today in Frontiers in Neurology outlines a trial of a drawing test that could help assess people with Parkinson’s. In the trial, volunteers were asked to draw a spiral. By analyzing how long it took them to draw the spiral and how hard they pressed on the paper with the pen, researchers could not only tell which volunteers had Parkinson’s, but how far their condition had progressed.

Commenting on the paper, David Dexter, Deputy Research Director at Parkinson’s UK, said: