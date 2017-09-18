Compact mobile device for detecting arrhythmia to be retailed soon for consumer use

September 18, 2017

The VTT spin-off, VitalSignum, is making a small mobile device - which detects arrhythmia by measuring the patient's ECG - available to consumers. The first production batch is being completed and will be retailed to consumers in early October.

The device has been tested, with good results, on heart patients for three years at the University Hospital of Turku and now also within the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa. Top athletes suffering from heart problems and many other private individuals have also tested the innovation.

Effortlessly portable

This highly portable device precisely measures the patient's ECG and heart rate variability (HRV). Medical device approval will be sought next, after which the device will be suitable for preoperative and postoperative monitoring of cardiac patients at home, since the data is automatically transferred from a cell phone to nursing staff via a cloud service.

Related Stories

"Arrhythmia tends to remain undiagnosed if no symptoms are detected during Holter monitoring of heart activity. The compact new device, which can easily be concealed under clothes, will also provide a solution to this, by sending data on arrhythmia directly to a mobile phone," says Timo Varpula CTO of VitalSignum, who developed the technology while at VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland. The journey from research to consumer product has been short - the company began operating only six months ago.

Known as the Beat2Phone, the device comprises software which runs on Android phones and a sensor which fits onto a flexible chest belt. These measure ECG signals at an extremely high resolution, identify individual heartbeats and confirm the interval between consecutive beats. The device also includes position and activity sensors.

"Advance demand for the device has exceeded our expectations," says CEO Veli-Heikki Saari.

The number of potential users will grow as the population ages. About 5% of the population suffers from cardiac arrhythmia, which is detected in around 12% of people over the age of 60. The number of people engaged in endurance sports is also rising.

Source:

http://www.vttresearch.com/media/news/finnish-mobile-device-for-detecting-arrhythmia-soon-available-for-consumers

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Heart failure more likely in elderly with low vitamin D levels, study shows
Physicians more likely to support smoking cessation in heart disease patients than people with cancer
Researchers find correlation between shorter telomeres and presence of heart failure
Thun Hospital use BD's Pyxis MedStation™ system to automate medication management
Preeclampsia may permanently change blood vessels to increase heart disease risk
New 3D visualization of cardiac conduction system could better inform future heart surgeries
Children's Colorado wins $50,000 funding from Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute
NIH grant supports temple researchers' exploration of stem cell-based treatments for heart repair

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Reducing mental health disparities through online therapy

For many years, I was a psychologist at a very large US university mental health center and we constantly had more people seeking help than we could possibly accommodate. That is a ubiquitous problem across lots of sectors, including community mental health and private practice in any rural area.

Reducing mental health disparities through online therapy

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

There are three kinds of problem – though we do not have any reliable quantitative data to know how common they are. Firstly, there is sometimes a delay in making an asthma diagnosis in people who have asthma – this is less common than in the past, but it still happens.

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Jules Wyss is the head of the quality assurance laboratory at the largest brewery in Switzerland, the Feldschlösschen brewery in Rheinfelden. The master brewer and beverage technologist helped to set up the QA lab from 1991 onward.

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers create first realistic model of the heart to simulate arrhythmia