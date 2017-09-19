Almirall introduces open innovation platform for establishment of collaborations in dermatological research

September 19, 2017

Almirall, S.A. (ALM) has launched today AlmirallShare, an open innovation platform designed to facilitate the establishment of collaborations in dermatological research and find innovative solutions in skin health. By putting together the Science and creativity of experts around the world and Almirall's own expertise, the AlmirallShareinitiative will accelerate the generation of new treatments for skin conditions.

Almirall focuses its R&D on dermatology and aesthetics, and is continually growing as a specialist company, in order to cover specialists' and patients' unmet needs. In the words of Dr. Bhushan Hardas, Executive Vice President R&D, Chief Scientific Officer:

Our R&D strategy is based on three important aspects: Science, innovation, and partnerships. We are convinced that there are plenty of breakthrough ideas and innovation outside our walls. With this in mind, we have created AlmirallShare, our open innovation platform, to help us identify and progress innovative solutions for skin health.

Related Stories

"AlmirallShare is about shared innovation. With this platform, we want to share our passion for Science with experts worldwide to start a journey where cooperation will result in better solutions for skin health. We want to help move Science forward" said Maribel Crespo, AlmirallShare Leader.

Scientists at Universities, public or private research institutions, hospitals, and biotechnology companies are invited to participate and address the dermatological challenges posted in sharedinnovation.almirall.com. After the submissions of their proposals, the Almirall team will review them and suggest the best way for the selected proposals to progress.

AlmirallShare's first call is focused on increasing the understanding of skin pathology in diseases such as psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, acne, and rosacea. Almirall aims to reach researchers who share this objective in order to establish close working relationships with them and bring together major breakthroughs in this field.

The platform also hosts additional collaboration opportunities. The scope of AlmirallShare will be expanded in the future with new calls for collaboration as well as addressing additional dermatological conditions.

Source:

https://www.almirall.com/en/media/press-releases/media-detail-new?title=almirall-launches-almirallshare-an-open-innovation-platform-to-find-innovative-solutions-in-skin-health&articleId=1652572

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Australian researchers make ultimate move in the battle against melanoma
Testing Service Members for Heat Related Illnesses Before Combat
CWRU professor wins $3.9 million NIH grant to identify countermeasures against chemical hazards
Study suggests magnesium cream could be used to combat deficiencies
Melanomas mostly from from new spots rather than existing ones
Study links psoriasis severity to increased risk of death
Study confirms tattoo nanoparticles migrate around the body
Machine learning and whole-genomic sequence data could predict physical traits including the face for identification study reveals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Reducing mental health disparities through online therapy

For many years, I was a psychologist at a very large US university mental health center and we constantly had more people seeking help than we could possibly accommodate. That is a ubiquitous problem across lots of sectors, including community mental health and private practice in any rural area.

Reducing mental health disparities through online therapy

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

There are three kinds of problem – though we do not have any reliable quantitative data to know how common they are. Firstly, there is sometimes a delay in making an asthma diagnosis in people who have asthma – this is less common than in the past, but it still happens.

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Jules Wyss is the head of the quality assurance laboratory at the largest brewery in Switzerland, the Feldschlösschen brewery in Rheinfelden. The master brewer and beverage technologist helped to set up the QA lab from 1991 onward.

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Combination therapy found to be effective adjuvant treatment option in melanoma patients