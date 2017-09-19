Almirall introduces open innovation platform for establishment of collaborations in dermatological research

Almirall, S.A. (ALM) has launched today AlmirallShare, an open innovation platform designed to facilitate the establishment of collaborations in dermatological research and find innovative solutions in skin health. By putting together the Science and creativity of experts around the world and Almirall's own expertise, the AlmirallShareinitiative will accelerate the generation of new treatments for skin conditions.

Almirall focuses its R&D on dermatology and aesthetics, and is continually growing as a specialist company, in order to cover specialists' and patients' unmet needs. In the words of Dr. Bhushan Hardas, Executive Vice President R&D, Chief Scientific Officer:

Our R&D strategy is based on three important aspects: Science, innovation, and partnerships. We are convinced that there are plenty of breakthrough ideas and innovation outside our walls. With this in mind, we have created AlmirallShare, our open innovation platform, to help us identify and progress innovative solutions for skin health.

"AlmirallShare is about shared innovation. With this platform, we want to share our passion for Science with experts worldwide to start a journey where cooperation will result in better solutions for skin health. We want to help move Science forward" said Maribel Crespo, AlmirallShare Leader.

Scientists at Universities, public or private research institutions, hospitals, and biotechnology companies are invited to participate and address the dermatological challenges posted in sharedinnovation.almirall.com. After the submissions of their proposals, the Almirall team will review them and suggest the best way for the selected proposals to progress.

AlmirallShare's first call is focused on increasing the understanding of skin pathology in diseases such as psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, acne, and rosacea. Almirall aims to reach researchers who share this objective in order to establish close working relationships with them and bring together major breakthroughs in this field.

The platform also hosts additional collaboration opportunities. The scope of AlmirallShare will be expanded in the future with new calls for collaboration as well as addressing additional dermatological conditions.