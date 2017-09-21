MED-EL introduces world’s first cochlear implant powered by wireless charging

September 21, 2017

MED-EL, a leading provider of hearing implant systems, has today launched the world’s first cochlear implant audio processor to feature wireless charging at the 61st Austrian National Otorhinolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery Conference. Utilizing a ground-breaking design, the RONDO 2 frees implant users from the need to regularly replace batteries, making the device easy to use, more cost effective and friendlier to the environment.

Wireless charging allows users to power their implant with 18 hours of battery life for each four hour charge, giving users a full day of hearing from one overnight charge. It also saves users from the hassle of replacing the disposable batteries that power the device. In a single year, powering the device every day would require more than 700 batteries, costing in excess of £330.

Related Stories

“We are so used to charging our devices at home overnight,” says Gregor Dittrich, Director of Product Management for MED-EL. “You charge your phone and tablet in this way, so why not your audio processor? It’s the next logical step for cochlear implants and we are so excited to be pioneering the way forward.”

Cochlear implants are small implantable devices that allow people with profound hearing loss to experience the sensation of sound by electrically stimulating the inner ear.

RONDO 2 is the external part of the implant, attached magnetically on the head, and functions as an audio processor, picking up and transmitting sound to the internal implant. The RONDO 2 uniquely combines a transmitter coil, control unit and power source into a single device – a single unit processor – meaning it can be worn with glasses or hidden completely under hair.

RONDO 2, and its accessories, will available from the end of 2017.

Source:

http://www.medel.com/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice
Differentiating sepsis and systemic inflammatory response syndrome using biomarkers
Analytical Science in Precision Medicine
People with severe emphysema may breathe better after EBV therapy, study shows
Renishaw to exhibit medical robots at SBNS Autumn Meeting
Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?
Intensive Care Medicine
Senator McCain undergoes brain clot removal surgery

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Leveraging the mass production benefit that MultiBrain® technology brings to neurohistology, NSA can accelerate the R&D preclinical and safety assessment processes many fold and perform them less expensively. This results in faster times for a potential drug to move from R&D to clinical trials and sooner for use in people.

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Pittcon is an analytical conference, so naturally my talk will be about analytical chemistry and how analytical chemistry will become increasingly important in delivering healthcare solutions, not only for rich people, but also, hopefully, for poor people across the world.

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds most Instagram marketing on cosmetic surgery is by non-board certified professionals