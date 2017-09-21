RDT launches Tempus ALS monitor and defibrillator for smarter, more focused emergency response

Remote Diagnostic Technologies Ltd. (RDT), an innovator in pre-hospital care, today announced the launch of its Tempus ALS monitor and defibrillator at the Emergency Services Show in Birmingham. Lighter and more focused than existing technologies, the Tempus ALS enables paramedics to carry less and do much more. Furthermore, its advanced data collection and sharing capabilities offer a clear pathway for organizations looking to realize the vision of the Smart Ambulance.

The military-grade Tempus ALS comprises a 3.2 kg advanced vital signs monitor and 2 kg professional defibrillator that slots into the paramedic’s fully-equipped grab bag. It is the lightest and most ergonomic solution on the market, minimizing the load carried by already overburdened paramedics. The compact lightweight design further allows for standardization across all vehicle types – from bikes to cars, ambulances to helicopters – offering unprecedented flexibility of deployment.

As a defibrillator is mandatory, but only used in a small percentage of call-outs, the Tempus ALS incorporates a unique dual screen capability that allows the monitor and defibrillator to perform all functions independently but to automatically pair when together. This helps the user to focus solely on the critical information at hand and to better recognize and manage a deteriorating patient this is further supported by the fact that both devices are intuitive and easy to use.

The Tempus ALS is underpinned by the same Tempus platform that powers the Tempus Pro, the vital signs monitor of choice for the UK MOD and a large percentage of NATO militaries. Its smart data capture and sharing capabilities improve situational awareness and allow for better informed treatment decisions to be made. For example, patient data can be integrated with existing patient record systems or streamed in real-time to boost ER and Cath Lab preparedness. The platform is also designed with the flexibility to incorporate new technologies as they become available or as user needs evolve, all achievable through in-field upgrades providing a future proof solution. Advanced accessory options that are already available include Video Laryngoscopy, Ultrasound and Anaesthetic Gas monitoring with more in development.

Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance Trust (KSSAAT), is already making use of the Tempus Pro vital signs monitor and is amongst the first to deploy the Tempus ALS:

“Measuring, recording and transmitting physiological data accurately is crucial, not only for life-saving pre-hospital care, but also for audit, research and clinical development” said Professor Richard Lyon MBE - Associate Medical Director, KSSAAT. “At Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance, we have embedded the Tempus ALS system into the core of our operation. The Tempus design allows it to be carried easily within our response pack, yet it is versatile enough to transmit data directly from scene, ambulance or even helicopter in-flight. The data handling capacity of the Tempus is first-class, as it seamlessly interfaces with our patient record system, improving clinical care and powering research and development.”

Graham Bird, Practicing Ambulance First Responder and Head of Global Sales at RDT added: