Research finds new therapeutic strategy to prevent infections in spinal cord injury patients

September 22, 2017

New research led by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found a potential therapeutic strategy to prevent infections in patients with spinal cord injuries.

This research using mice with spinal cord injuries breaks new ground in the development of treatments to prevent and reduce the incidence of infections without the use of antibiotics, and its results have been published online in the journal Nature Neuroscience.

The study builds on previous Ohio State-led research that found spinal cord injury causes the immune system to become "paralyzed," and thus less able to fight off infections such as pneumonia. Pneumonia is the main cause of death in patients both after acute and chronic spinal cord injury. Decreasing disability infections has a strong impact on the lives of people with spinal cord injury.

"Despite its clinical relevance, the underlying mechanisms of how spinal cord injury causes a systemic immune shut down are far from being understood. After eight years of work, we were able to identify an entirely new mechanism for how spinal cord injury weakens the immune system," said principal investigator Dr. Jan M. Schwab, neurologist and physician at Ohio State's Neurological Institute, who collaborated with researchers from several institutes in Germany, along with the University of Alabama in Birmingham, Harvard Medical School and Boston's Children's Hospital.

Researchers demonstrated that susceptibility to spontaneous pneumonia and severe lymphopenia after spinal cord injury resulted from a maladaptive sympathetic-neuroendocrine reflex involving the adrenal glands. Lymphopenia is an abnormally low level of lymphocytes or white blood cells that manage microbial host defense.

The identification of this two-stage pathological reflex arc - consisting of nerve pathways between the spinal cord and the adrenal glands, as well as a hormone-mediated link with the immune system - helps to deepen our understanding of the interconnections between the nervous and immune system.

Related Stories

The discovery of this 'immune system paralysis' and its underlying mechanisms represents an important step on the path to improving the treatment of spinal cord injury patients. Rather than merely experiencing the more obvious symptom of motor-sensory paralysis, paraplegic patients also experience a paralysis of the immune system.

"Based on our findings, we hypothesize that therapeutic normalization of the glucocorticoid and catecholamine imbalance in spinal cord injury patients could be a promising treatment strategy," Schwab said. "This could lead to new treatments to prevent or reduce infections in patients suffering with these injuries without antibiotics, thereby reducing disability and mortality."

Disrupting nerve fibers to the adrenal glands by high-level but not low-level thoracic spinal cord transection resulted in almost complete suppression of circulating norepinephrine levels and profound stimulation of systemic corticosterone levels. Identical findings were seen in human patients with traumatic complete spinal cord injury, researchers wrote. Given that infections are highly prevalent in spinal cord injured patients, orthodox antibiotic treatments start to lose their effectiveness with time due to the development of resistances.

Source:

https://wexnermedical.osu.edu/mediaroom/pressreleaselisting/study-strategy-might-prevent-infections-in-patients-with-spinal-cord-injuries

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Small increases in physical exercise can lower chances for major mobility loss in older adults
Research on electrical nerve-block implant aims at treating asthma and heart failure
Healthy lifestyle may help reduce individual's disabled end-of-life period
Low-dose hormone therapy may be effective in easing sleep issues for recently menopausal women
Hormone therapy for menopausal symptoms does not increase mortality risk, according to a long-term study
Discovery reveals new role for endoplasmic reticulum-associated degradation
New optical imaging tool accurately measures detailed brain activity in neuroscience lab
Researchers investigate link between thyroid hormone and red blood cell production

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Leveraging the mass production benefit that MultiBrain® technology brings to neurohistology, NSA can accelerate the R&D preclinical and safety assessment processes many fold and perform them less expensively. This results in faster times for a potential drug to move from R&D to clinical trials and sooner for use in people.

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Pittcon is an analytical conference, so naturally my talk will be about analytical chemistry and how analytical chemistry will become increasingly important in delivering healthcare solutions, not only for rich people, but also, hopefully, for poor people across the world.

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Lower-than-normal TSH levels linked to increased risk of thyroid cancer