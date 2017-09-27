Brain disconnections in Parkinson’s patients might lead to visual hallucination, study says

September 27, 2017

A new study published in the online journal Radiology suggested that disconnections in the areas of the brain, which are involved in attention and visual processing might lead to visual hallucinations in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

© Naeblys / Shutterstock.com

According to the researchers, the areas of the brain which are found disconnected on the functional MRI (fMRI) might be valuable for forecasting the development of visual hallucinations in such patients.

Sensations generated in a person’s mind, which seems real are called as hallucinations. A person with a hallucination might hear, see or feel something that does not exist. As per the National Parkinson Foundation, for Parkinson’s disease, visual hallucination could be a complication.

"Our aim was to study the mechanism underlying visual hallucinations in Parkinson's disease, as these symptoms are currently poorly understood,” said Dagmar H. Hepp, M.D, the study author, from the Department of Neurology and the Department of Anatomy and Neurosciences at VU University Medical Center (VUMC),Amsterdam.

Even though there are only a few studies that use fMRI to explore visual hallucinations in Parkinson's patients, the researchers could identify that, in such patients the occurrence of visual hallucinations are greatly associated with the development of cognitive decline. This might affect the ability of the patients in performing certain tasks during an fMRI exam.

Related Stories

In the current study, in order to analyze the connection between areas of brain, the researchers made use of resting-state fMRI; this is a brain imaging technique that could be used in evaluating patients who does not perform an explicit task.

The study involved 40 patients without visual hallucination, 15 with visual hallucination, and 15 healthy controls. In these participants, the brain connectivity was calculated by measuring the synchronization level between activation patterns of diverse parts of the brain.

The findings indicated that, in comparison with the control group, the communication of various areas of the brain with the rest of the brain in patients with the disease is reduced. Also, in patients with visual hallucinations, numerous other areas of the brain, particularly those significant in maintaining attention and visual processing, also showed decreased connectivity with other brain areas.

Menno M. Schoonheim, Ph.D., another study author from the Department of Anatomy and Neurosciences at VUMC commented that the disconnection of these areas of the brain might lead to the creation of visual hallucinations in patients affected with Parkinson's disease.

Even though the study does not provide any direct therapeutic implications, the researchers suggest that further studies might help in finding techniques that could stimulate the areas with decreased connectivity, and thereby aid in treating visual hallucinations in Parkinson's patients.

Source:

https://eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2017-09/rson-bdm092017.php

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers develop new model to better simulate blood brain barrier for study of diseases
Study shows that the brain uses supramodality to estimate confidence in different senses
Increase in physical activity boosts breast cancer survivors’ mental processing speed
Study opens new door to potential treatments for highly lethal brain tumors
Long-lasting effects of traumatic childhood experiences may be due to impaired neural connections
Immune cells may play crucial role in helping the brain heal after hemorrhage or stroke
UCSB scientists receive $9 million NSF funding to develop optical brain-imaging techniques
Study: Gene linked to schizophrenia risk controls early neurodevelopment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Leveraging the mass production benefit that MultiBrain® technology brings to neurohistology, NSA can accelerate the R&D preclinical and safety assessment processes many fold and perform them less expensively. This results in faster times for a potential drug to move from R&D to clinical trials and sooner for use in people.

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Pittcon is an analytical conference, so naturally my talk will be about analytical chemistry and how analytical chemistry will become increasingly important in delivering healthcare solutions, not only for rich people, but also, hopefully, for poor people across the world.

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
UCI study improves understanding of brain's navigational system