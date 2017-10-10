UH psychologist explores link between social media and alcohol consumption

October 10, 2017

A psychologist at the University of Houston is exploring the ways in which social media influences alcohol consumption among college students. Mai-Ly Nguyen Steers, a postdoctoral fellow and lecturer, will use grant from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism to study how social media, and Facebook in particular, shapes students' drinking habits. The findings will then be used to develop and implement a personalized intervention designed to use social media to reduce drinking among students who are heavy drinkers.

"Heavier drinkers tend to overestimate how much others are drinking, and they tend to think that they are drinking less than what's normal. In reality, they're actually drinking more," said Nguyen Steers.

According to Nguyen Steers, people self-select "friends" on social media who have similar interests and views. If a heavy drinker is posting about drinking on social media, it's likely that their friends and followers are sharing similar posts, thus influencing what they believe to be "normal" amounts of drinking.

"We are swayed by what we see and post on social media in more ways than we realize," she said.

To draw a comparison, Nguyen Steers points to the recent presidential election. Hillary Clinton supporters are likely to have friends who are like-minded and posted pro-Hillary-related content, she said. When the election results came in, they might have been shocked at the results.

"In the months leading up to the election, your social media newsfeed led you to believe that it was virtually impossible for Donald Trump to win the election," she said. "Similarly, young people are particularly influenced by social media, so I think it's important for heavy drinking college students to recognize that posting and seeing their friends' alcohol-related posts can strongly influence how much they drink."

Related Stories

Heavy drinking among college students remains a critical public health concern. About one in four college students report academic consequences from drinking including missing class, falling behind in class, doing poorly on exams or papers, and receiving lower grades overall. About 1,800 college students die every year of alcohol-related causes, according to the NIAAA.

The first two years of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Pathway to Independence Award will be devoted to creating standardized self-report measures to gauge how often students post about drinking and alcohol-related topics.

Nguyen Steers will work with Clayton Neighbors, UH psychology professor and director of the Social Influences and Health Behavior Lab, and Megan Moreno of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She will collaborate with Robert Wickham of Palo Alto University.

The goal of the intervention - described as a "social-media specific personalized normative feedback intervention" - is to serve as an "eye-opener" for heavy drinkers by drawing attention to misperceptions related to these alcohol-related posts, Nguyen Steers said.

"When heavy drinkers are confronted with what's actually normal, they're usually surprised when they realize they're drinking way above the norm," said Nguyen Steers.

The grant is for $251,010 over the first two years at UH with additional funding in the remaining three years.

A 2014 study by Nguyen Steers found a link between Facebook use and depressive symptoms due to social comparison.

Source:

http://uh.edu/news-events/stories/2017/october/10102017FacebookDrinking.php

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Are you a Thinker, Craver, Socializer, Foody or Freewheeler? New Australian dieting study
Teenagers becoming more responsible, or more lazy, or more boring !
Energy drinks among youth paving way for cocaine addictions later finds new study
Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow
Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform
Alcohol use on the rise in U.S.
Goldfish survive lack of oxygen for months by converting their carbs to alcohol
Alcohol related cancer risks underplayed by industry says new research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications

Osmometry is a method to determine a sample´s osmolality. This is the total number of osmotically active particles solved in a solution. These particles influence the colligative properties of the solution, which include the boiling and freezing point but also the vapor pressure for instance.

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications

Transitioning to automated liquid handling

We are working in the field of biomedical engineering and our specific focus is on the development of biohybrid medical systems or biohybrid implants. That means we combine a technical structure with a biological function to make medical systems and implants performing better.

Transitioning to automated liquid handling

Benefits of Biomarkers in Colorectal Cancer Treatment

Biomarkers fall into different categories: diagnostic biomarkers, are used to identify a disease; prognostic biomarkers, help clinicians to determine, for example, whether you're more likely to die or have problems with a disease; and there are some that can be used to inform treatment, to determine whether one therapy would be more successful than another.

Benefits of Biomarkers in Colorectal Cancer Treatment

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Care for children with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder to be expanded following new QLD funding