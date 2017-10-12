Academy of Medical Sciences announces new UK-India scheme to address challenge of AMR

October 12, 2017

The Academy of Medical Sciences is today (Friday, 13th October) announcing the pledge from The Yusuf and Farida Hamied Foundation for a scheme to build stronger research links between the UK and India to jointly address the challenge of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The new five year Academy of Medical Sciences program will include a UK-India visiting professor scheme and two major scientific meetings, supported by The Yusuf and Farida Hamied Foundation.

Worldwide, at least 700,000 people die every year of drug resistant infections in diseases such as tuberculosis, malaria and HIV/AIDS. It is predicted that by 2050 the number of deaths related to AMR will increase to 10 million people a year, making even routine minor surgery a serious risk.

Professor Dame Sally Davies DBE FRS FMedSci, Chief Medical Officer for England, has announced that we have reached "a critical point" and stressed that "we must act now on a global scale to slow down antimicrobial resistance."

The 'Yusuf Hamied-Academy of Medical Sciences UK India Exchange Programme on AMR' provides a timely opportunity to bring together leading researchers and to develop new capacity for international collaboration. It will focus on all aspects of AMR, including prevention and control of infection, environmental and veterinary science.

Over five years the scheme will support 25 visiting professorships between India and the UK and two major international scientific meetings on AMR, one in the UK and one in India. This will strengthen UK-India links to share knowledge, foster research collaborations, and increase awareness, which will deliver the ultimate goal of developing robust interventions to tackle AMR across the world.

Related Stories

This new scheme will be announced at the Call to Action event in Berlin, organized by the Wellcome Trust, in partnership the UK, Thai and Ghanaian Governments and the United Nations Foundation.

Professor Sir Robert Lechler PMedSci, President of the Academy of Medical Sciences said:

"Antimicrobial resistance is undoubtedly one of the most critical health challenges of our time. It is a threat that knows no borders so joint international efforts are the best way to tackle this issue.

"Through this program vital partnerships between the UK and India will be formed, developing concerted actions which will long outlive the duration of the five year scheme."

Dr. Yusuf Hamied, Trustee of the Yusuf and Farida Hamied Foundation, said:

"I am delighted to support this UK-India scheme initiated by Dame Sally Davies and the Academy of Medical Sciences. The incidence of AMR in India is alarming and has to be aggressively controlled. This scheme will certainly help and facilitate what is required to control AMR. Indian doctors, patients and the population will all benefit from this."

Professor Dame Sally Davies DBE FRS FMedSci, Chief Medical Officer for England, said:

"I am thrilled that the Yusuf and Farida Hamied Foundation are supporting concrete actions to address antimicrobial resistance through this exciting new partnership with the UK and India, which is being announced at the Call to Action on antimicrobial resistance in Berlin today."

Source:

https://acmedsci.ac.uk/

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Scientists develop synthetic molecule effective at kicking and killing HIV
Trial reveals value of tuberculosis chemoprophylaxis in HIV-infected people
“Super malaria” resistant to standard medications in South East Asia
GW researcher awarded NIH grant to study how cocaine use affects HIV infection
Achieving treatment targets of National HIV/AIDS Strategy would prevent new infections and deaths
Metabolism can impact host's susceptibility to develop malaria
HIV cases on the rise among those in their 50s in Europe
World’s only Atomo HIV Self Test receives CE Marking from European Union Notified Body

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications

Osmometry is a method to determine a sample´s osmolality. This is the total number of osmotically active particles solved in a solution. These particles influence the colligative properties of the solution, which include the boiling and freezing point but also the vapor pressure for instance.

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications

Transitioning to automated liquid handling

We are working in the field of biomedical engineering and our specific focus is on the development of biohybrid medical systems or biohybrid implants. That means we combine a technical structure with a biological function to make medical systems and implants performing better.

Transitioning to automated liquid handling

Benefits of Biomarkers in Colorectal Cancer Treatment

Biomarkers fall into different categories: diagnostic biomarkers, are used to identify a disease; prognostic biomarkers, help clinicians to determine, for example, whether you're more likely to die or have problems with a disease; and there are some that can be used to inform treatment, to determine whether one therapy would be more successful than another.

Benefits of Biomarkers in Colorectal Cancer Treatment

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Triple-action antibody to be tested as HIV vaccine