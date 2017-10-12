Crown Bioscience announces availability of new translational models for obesity and diabetes in Europe

October 12, 2017

Crown Bioscience, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, announces the availability of their proprietary FATZOTM model in a European based laboratory. The establishment of this improved translational model provides the European scientific community with unfettered access to an advanced research tool for use in preclinical studies of obesity, dysmetabolism and type 2 diabetes.

The FATZOTM is a next generation preclinical research model for obesity, metabolic disorders, diabetes and related complications. The unique feature of an intact leptin system enables the FATZO model to provide novel scientific insights into the physiological and cellular mechanisms that lead from obesity / metabolic disorders to diabetes. It examines polygenic causes of obesity and mimics human pathophysiology by exhibiting metabolic patterns of hyperglycemia and hyperinsulinemia.

"Obesity and diabetes have a significant global impact, affecting more than 422 million people worldwide. We expanded our FATZOTM model to ensure European researchers have ready access to the best translational tools available to advance the drug development programs aimed at curing these diseases," said Jim Wang, M.D., Crown Bioscience's Senior Vice President Cardiovascular and Metabolic Diseases (CVMD) Research.

"The establishment of our FATZOTM model in Europe is pivotal to Crown Bioscience's commitment to providing translational models that are representative of human conditions of obesity, type 2 diabetes and related comorbidities," said Jean-Pierre Wery, Ph.D., CEO of Crown Bioscience. "We look forward to working with European scientists to help answer their most challenging questions about these diseases and enable more effective drug discovery for their treatment."

https://blog.crownbio.com/press/crownbio-enhances-its-european-capabilities-with-new-generation-of-innovative-translational-models-for-obesity-and-diabetes

