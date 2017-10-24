WHO helps contain Marburg virus disease outbreak on Uganda-Kenya border

October 24, 2017

The World Health Organization is working to contain an outbreak of Marburg virus disease (MVD) that has appeared in eastern Uganda on the border with Kenya.

At least one person is confirmed to have died of MVD and several hundred people may have been exposed to the virus at health facilities and at traditional burial ceremonies in Kween District, a mountainous area 300 kilometres northeast of Kampala.

The first case was detected by the Ministry of Health on 17 October, a 50-year-old woman who died at a health centre of fever, bleeding, vomiting and diarrhoea on 11 October. Laboratory testing at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) confirmed the cause of death as MVD.

Related Stories

The woman’s brother had also died of similar symptoms three weeks earlier and was buried at a traditional funeral. He worked as a game hunter and lived near a cave inhabited by Rousettus bats, which are natural hosts of the Marburg virus.

One suspected and one probable case are being investigated and provided with medical care. An active search for people who may have been exposed to or infected by the virus is underway.

The Ministry of Health has sent a rapid response team to the area supported by staff from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the African Field Epidemiology Network (AFNET).

WHO is providing medical supplies, guidance on safe and dignified burials, and has released US$500,000 from its Contingency Fund for Emergencies to finance immediate response activities.

“We are working with health authorities to rapidly implement response measures,” said Ibrahima-Soce Fall, WHO Regional Emergency Director for the Africa region. “Uganda has previously managed Ebola and Marburg outbreaks but international support is urgently required to scale up the response as the overall risk of national and regional spread of this epidemic-prone disease is high.”

Marburg virus disease is a rare disease with a high mortality rate for which there is no specific treatment.

Source:

http://www.who.int/mediacentre/news/releases/2017/virus-uganda-kenya/en/

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Zika virus may one day be effective treatment for deadly brain cancer
Northumbria researcher develops new, faster and safer way to diagnose Ebola virus
PET imaging helps scientists to study progression of Zika virus infection in mice
Viral RNAs make use of cell's transportation system, study finds
Zika virus found to specifically kill glioblastoma brain cancer cells
New study explores how herpes simplex virus may change during familial transmission
British technology offers ultimate surface protection against Aussie flu virus
GW researchers receive NIH award to bring Zika vaccine trial to Brazil

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

My lab, broadly speaking, is interested in trying to understand interactions between cells and materials. Those could be materials that are present within living tissue or materials that we use for engineering purposes to try to do something of technological or therapeutic interest.

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications

Osmometry is a method to determine a sample´s osmolality. This is the total number of osmotically active particles solved in a solution. These particles influence the colligative properties of the solution, which include the boiling and freezing point but also the vapor pressure for instance.

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research finds serious visual impairment among children with congenital Zika syndrome