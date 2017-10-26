Norwegian doctors show little competency in understanding different cultures, study shows

October 26, 2017

A Norwegian study shows that general practitioners in Norway show little competency in understanding different cultures. Researcher Esperanza Diaz at the University of Bergen asks for mandatory training.

A study conducted at the Department of Global Public Health and Primary Care (IGS), University of Bergen (UiB), concluded that Norwegian family doctors show little cultural competency when dealing with patients from an immigrant background.

"We need a new strategy on immigrant health, which should include an obligatory component in medical training in cultural competency," says Associate Professor Esperanza Diaz, at IGS. She is co-author on the study.

Related Stories

Need reflection on cultural differences

The researchers studied a group of general practitioners that were either training to become specialists or were already specialists. The study participants were asked questions about what kind of strategies they used in meetings with patients from immigrant backgrounds.

The doctors responded that they treated these patients similarly to patients without immigrant backgrounds. In follow-up discussions, the participating doctors recognised that they had experienced cultural differences between the different patient groups.

"We discovered that there Norwegian doctors engage in relatively little reflection about cultural differences and the potential impact of such differences. It is as though they think they, themselves, represent the normal zero point, and this concerns us," Diaz says.

Need training in cultural competency in medical education

Diaz underlines that cultural competency should be a part of the medical education curriculum.

"Today, cultural competency depends on medical students taking personal initiatives, such as by joining special courses or engaging in voluntary activities. Cultural competency should be part of the ordinary medical education curriculum," says Esperanza Diaz.

Source:

http://www.uib.no/en/med/111669/doctors-need-cultural-training

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Human minibrains expose psychedelic drug effects, study reveals
Hepatitis A outbreak among population of San Diego
RCSI-led study aims to train next generation of brain cancer researchers
Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care
Skills for Health and Health Education England introduce new free Oral Healthcare Elearning course
New science program provides benefits to students with intellectual disabilities
Benefits of Biomarkers in Colorectal Cancer Treatment
Blood vitamin D levels could help predict multiple sclerosis risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Measuring biological samples using SNAP

My group is interested in host pathogen interaction and we mainly focus on how bacteria enter cells. In essence, the idea is that if you can prevent bacteria from entering cells, then you will prevent illness.

Measuring biological samples using SNAP

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

My lab, broadly speaking, is interested in trying to understand interactions between cells and materials. Those could be materials that are present within living tissue or materials that we use for engineering purposes to try to do something of technological or therapeutic interest.

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Alcohol related cancer risks underplayed by industry says new research