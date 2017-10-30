Artificial intelligence to support cancer detection, study says

October 30, 2017

A novel artificial intelligence powered endoscopic system developed in Japan has been proved to automatically detect colorectal adenomas at the time of colonoscopy.

Credit: Robert Przybysz / Shutterstock.com

The findings of the first prospective trails of the AI-assisted endoscopic system were presented yesterday in Barcelona, Spain, at the 25th United European Gastroenterology (UEG) week.

In order to analyze nearly 300 features of a colorectal polyp, the computer-assisted diagnosis system makes use of an endocytoscopic image that provides a 500-fold magnified view of the polyp after staining with methylene blue or after the application of NBI (narrow-band imaging) mode.

Related Stories

Each polyp’s features are then compared with over 30,000 endocytoscopic images used in machine learning; this enables the system to forecast the pathology of lesions in less than one second.

The possibility of using this kind of a system in classifying colorectal polyps had been demonstrated through initial studies; however, no prospective trails had been reported yet.

The current prospective trail conducted at the Showa University, Japan, enrolled 250 men and women who were identified with colorectal polyps through endocytoscopy. In order to predict the pathology of every polyp, the AI-aided diagnosis system was used and each prediction was compared against the pathological report acquired from the final resected samples.

A total of 306 polyps were analyzed by the system simultaneously with 94% sensitivity, 86% accuracy and 79% specificity. In the identification of neoplastic changes, it also provided 79% positive and 93% negative predictive values.

Dr. Yuichi Mori, the lead author of the trail commented that independent of the skill of the endoscopists, the system is capable of providing instantaneous optical biopsy of the colorectal polyps at the time of colonoscopy.    

“This allows the complete resection of adenomatous polyps and prevents unnecessary polypectomy of non-neoplastic polyps", Dr. Mori added.

According to him, the identification of exact site of the adenomas helps in the complete resection of the lesions and there by decreases the risk of colorectal cancer as well as deaths related with this cancer. The results are expected to be acceptable for clinical application and the research team aims at obtaining regulatory approval for this new method.

The team is presently working to develop an automatic polyp detection system.

Source:

https://eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2017-10/sh-aii102317.php

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New blood test can reliably detect breast cancer in women with dense and non-dense breast tissue
ASCO's big-data, real-world health system revolutionizes future of cancer care
Study finds lung cancer driver ALK-fusion in mucosal melanoma
Proton beam therapy can help improve outcomes in elderly patients with esophageal cancer
Direct‐acting antiviral therapy linked to 71% reduction in liver cancer risk
What men need to know: Prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of prostate cancer
Daily aspirin therapy linked to reduced risk of HBV‐related liver cancer
Fight CRC and CRI announce publication of ‘A Blueprint to Advance Colorectal Cancer Immunotherapies’

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Autism is a clinical diagnosis. There is no one test to diagnose autism. Depending on the type of medical professional diagnosing, typically the DSM-V (standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals in the U.S.) is used to diagnose by primary care physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists.

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Digital Pathology for Everyone

There are two problems that pathologists face today. The first is, that a pathologist’s diagnosis using tissue sections is becoming more complex. There are many more biomarkers, and clinicians now ask for a more precise diagnosis. Secondly, the number of pathologists worldwide is declining every day, as the profession is often overlooked in favor of other specializations.

Digital Pathology for Everyone

Measuring biological samples using SNAP

My group is interested in host pathogen interaction and we mainly focus on how bacteria enter cells. In essence, the idea is that if you can prevent bacteria from entering cells, then you will prevent illness.

Measuring biological samples using SNAP

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New genetic variants contribute to the risk of breast cancer in women, study reveals