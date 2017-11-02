Philips launches proof-of-concept pilot for digital pathology services at ehi Live 2017

Royal Philips, a leader in health technology, today announced the launch of a proof-of-concept pilot for digital pathology services at a large, multi-region, scale. Announced at ehi Live, (Birmingham Exhibition Hall, October 31st-November 1st) the pilot will last up to 12 months and is designed to establish ease-of-adoption for a fully integrated and digitized national pathology service, across Scottish NHS providers.

Across three pilot sites – the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow; and the Royal Infirmary and Western General Hospitals, Edinburgh – Philips IntelliSite Digital Pathology Solution systems will be used to explore the potential benefits of ultra-fast sample scanners for quicker results, historically verified sample results for reduced variability of interpretation, and improved access to sample images across Scotland through remote access.

“Pathology is an area of rapid innovation and an increasingly vital corner stone of modern diagnostic practice,” comments Dr. Gareth Bryson, Head of Service for Pathology, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Glasgow and clinical lead. “Traditional histopathology exposed samples to numerous handlers which is inefficient,” Gareth continues, “and increases the scope for human error. An integrated digital pathology workflow reduces these risks while providing the pathologist with the necessary image and clinical information to generate the most accurate and complete clinical diagnosis. “

Kenny Birney, Head of IT, Diagnostics NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and project lead further expands:

computational pathology offers new insights through data analysis, meaning pathologists can consult on treatment options such as in immuno-oncology. Our aim is to bring these exciting innovations to Scotland with an integrated digital pathology solution, ensuring equity of access for all patients, irrespective of geographical location.

Within Scotland, it is cited that up to 70% of diagnoses made are informed by pathology and laboratory service work, and with increasing pathology service demand not being matched by a growth in workforce, a national digital pathology program could increase the diagnostic speed and accuracy of pathology services to address these resource pressures.

This pilot follows the successful national roll out of diagnostic imaging Picture Archive and Communication Systems (PACS) program across Scotland that has established several national centers of excellence. Richard Nicholson, Sales Director Digital Pathology Solutions, Philips UKI comments:

Philips is honored to be involved in this very exciting pilot. With remote access to advanced digital images and data, not only can clinicians collaborate across localities but also diagnostic services are mobilized and taken where they’re needed. We hope that a national program would embed faster, more accurate pathology services, to improve patient care.

Philips Innovations at ehi Live 2017

Philips Digital Pathology

Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution helps healthcare providers reinvent traditional histopathology approaches by implementing a fully digitized workflow, enhancing efficiency and productivity and supporting clinician confidence in making diagnostic decisions.

Designed to support coordinated image sharing and sample analysis across and beyond care sites, this technology is helping to connect people, technology and data seamlessly for the best patient outcomes.

Philips Managed Services

Philips Managed Services provide partners with access to over 100 years of Philips’ expertise in healthcare. Offering services in pathway re-design, technology planning, utilization analysis and benchmarking, staff training and capacity planning, collaborations with Philips can help providers future-proof their services against the challenges of increased demand and limited resource, and embed a culture of continuous innovation into the care pathway.

Enterprise Imaging and Informatics - PACS solutions

Philips IntelliSpace PACS gives access to multi-modality information in support of clinical decision-making anywhere, anytime, with Enterprise Imaging tools for rapid image access across care sites. With programmes dedicated to aggregated historical patient data (IntelliSpace PACS Federation), specialised breast (IntelliSpace PACS mammography) and cardiac (IntelliSpace ECG) investigations, and image management systems (IntelliSpace Portal 9.0), Philips provides an extensive network of coordinated, intuitive tools to support multi-disciplinary decision making across care sites.

Patient Monitoring

Philips patient monitoring solutions help clinicians seamlessly manage end-to-end patient data, as the patient moves through the care journey. Philips IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) creates an ongoing mobile record of patient data, from admission documents to lab results and clinical notes, to ensure that their information is accessible by any care team members as and when they need it. This supports early interventions and can help proactively prevent adverse events.

Philips IntelliSpace Consultative Critical Care Systems (ICCC) offers remote monitoring to facilities with a number of clinical specialists. Providing real time access to patient data, both live and historic, ICCC helps share data to ensure expert support can be available remotely even during staffing downtime periods.

The Philips exhibition booth is at stand D40, Hall 2.