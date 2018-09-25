Philips' new full face DreamWear mask offers more options for patients with respiratory conditions

The new full face DreamWear mask brings benefits to broader patient population with obstructive sleep apnea and respiratory disorders

Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, has announced the introduction of the next generation mask in its award-winning DreamWear full face mask system. Philips Respironics used the company’s proprietary design tools to analyze facial data from thousands of 3D scans to create a design that prevents red marks, discomfort, and irritation on the nose bridge.

The mask’s remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably, and the tubing connection located at the top of the head allows patients to sleep in any position they desire – on their stomach, side, or back. According to research conducted by Philips, 81 percent of users say that the new DreamWear mask comes closest to making them feel like they don’t have anything on their face during therapy.

This new mask from Philips promises to make a real difference to the patients that I see every day. The in frame air flow, under the nose cushion and open field of vision will bring greater comfort and the innovative ‘hoseless’ design and flexible cushion options mean that it will be easier to select the right mask for my patients, all of which should contribute to greater adherence,” said Julie Mills, Clinical Nurse Specialist in Sleep, Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

The new DreamWear mask design fits all cushion types, which not only streamlines the amount of inventory for clinicians, but it may also reduce the number of masks needed to set up a patient and increase efficiency by requiring education on only one mask. Additionally, not only can it benefit those patients with sleep apnea but this latest full face mask system can be used by patients with other respiratory disorders, like COPD, who require a home device making this a flexible mask that supports clinicians and patients across respiratory conditions. The updated design also means greater comfort for patients who use non-invasive ventilation devices throughout the day, the lack of contact between the mask and the nose bridge or nostrils means no red marks are left on the nose, and the open field of vision enables reading and watching TV with no obstructions.

DreamWear mask benefits

The new DreamWear full face mask expands on current Dream Family offerings, with the goal of providing a better option for sleep apnea patients who breathe through their mouth.

Philips DreamWear full face features include:

Comfort: To help combat the challenges that come with wearing a CPAP mask, Philips designed the new DreamWear full face mask with an innovative design that helps to prevent red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge as the cushion is designed to sit under the nose, not on it. Accordingly, 71 percent of users surveyed rated the DreamWear full face mask as more comfortable and less intimidating than alternative prescribed masks.

Convenience: The new full face cushion is one of three available for the DreamWear mask system, which directs airflow through the frame and removes the hose from the front of the face, giving patients more freedom to sleep comfortably in any position. The offering also provides an option for patients when they can no longer breathe through their nose from allergies or a cold.

Quality: The DreamWear full face mask was built with a thorough understanding of facial geometries and a suite of proprietary design tools and processes to provide patients with clinically proven fit, comfort and seal.

“We know that people with obstructive sleep apnea are much more likely to adhere to PAP therapy if they have a properly fitting and comfortable mask that is also effective,” said Leeze Lochrane, Account Manager HHS, Philips UK and Ireland. “Our research highlights the benefits of a hose free mask for patients, improving their quality of life and we are confident that the new design will ease the burden on clinicians as it will easily fit their patients.”

Philips’ Dream Family

The DreamWear full face mask is the latest addition to Philips' Dream Family of sleep apnea products focused on connecting and supporting the patient, clinician and homecare provider to enhance patient care and quality of life.