University of Birmingham researchers receive £1.5 million to find new treatments for bowel cancer

November 2, 2017

Charity Cancer Research UK has awarded the University of Birmingham £1.5 million to fund a five-year research program aimed at finding new treatments for bowel cancer.

The pioneering research, the first of its kind in the UK, will see scientists taking samples of 200 patients' bowel cancer in order to then grow avatars - or mini tumors - in the laboratory.

The avatars will then be exposed to over 2,000 drugs and treatments, some of which have never been previously tested.

Using genomic sequencing, scientists will also test the avatars to establish whether certain genes can make individuals predisposed to bowel cancer and whether these genes can be modified to reduce a person's risk to the disease.

Related Stories

Dr Andrew Beggs, of the Institute of Cancer and Genomic Sciences at the University of Birmingham, said: "This is exciting and pioneering research, made possible thanks to this generous award from Cancer Research UK.

"Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK and effects around 30,000 people a year, however only 60 to 70 per cent of people survive so therefore there is a desperate need to develop new treatments and improve existing ones.

"By growing mini tumour models or avatars of bowel cancer, we can use them to test whether specific treatments work on bowel cancer with the hope that we can identify new treatments and ultimately save more lives.

"We also hope to gain a better understanding as to why some patient's cancers are sensitive to radiotherapy and chemotherapy and, importantly, why others are not. This will help us better select patients who are likely to benefit from chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The award has enabled the University to recruit six scientists dedicated to this research in a new laboratory at the University's Institute for Biomedical Research.

Dr Karen Noble, head of research careers at Cancer Research UK, said: "We're pleased to support the exciting work being done by Dr Beggs and his team, in particular their innovative approach to finding new treatments for bowel cancer.

"Clinical research is essential to find new and more effective ways to tackle cancer. Our Advanced Clinician Scientist Fellowship Award allows us to harness talented clinical minds to turn the most promising scientific discoveries into new treatments for patients."

Source:

https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/news/latest/2017/11/pioneering-bowel-cancer-research-tumors.aspx

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Artificial intelligence to support cancer detection, study says
FDA warning on miracle marijuana cures for cancer
New blood test can reliably detect breast cancer in women with dense and non-dense breast tissue
Proton beam therapy can help improve outcomes in elderly patients with esophageal cancer
What men need to know: Prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of prostate cancer
Prolonged use of PPIs linked with two-fold increased risk of stomach cancer, study finds
Novel consortium aims to create new paradigm of cancer drug discovery
Dream Team plans to stop pancreatic cancer before symptoms occur

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Autism is a clinical diagnosis. There is no one test to diagnose autism. Depending on the type of medical professional diagnosing, typically the DSM-V (standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals in the U.S.) is used to diagnose by primary care physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists.

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Digital Pathology for Everyone

There are two problems that pathologists face today. The first is, that a pathologist’s diagnosis using tissue sections is becoming more complex. There are many more biomarkers, and clinicians now ask for a more precise diagnosis. Secondly, the number of pathologists worldwide is declining every day, as the profession is often overlooked in favor of other specializations.

Digital Pathology for Everyone

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Fight CRC and CRI announce publication of ‘A Blueprint to Advance Colorectal Cancer Immunotherapies’