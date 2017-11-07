Vitamin D deficiency linked to decreased likelihood of successful pregnancy in women with PCOS

November 7, 2017

Vitamin D may play a key role in helping some women seeking treatment for polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)-related infertility get pregnant. PCOS is a hormonal disorder affecting 5 to 10 percent of women of reproductive age. Left untreated, the condition can lead to long-term complications such as type 2 diabetes, elevated cholesterol, and infertility due to lack of ovulation. Results of the new study, led by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, showed women who were Vitamin D deficient when starting fertility treatments were 40 percent less likely to achieve a pregnancy. The results were presented this week at the annual American Society for Reproductive Medicine Scientific Congress & Expo in San Antonio, Texas.

"Traditionally, Vitamin D is a concern because of its impact on calcium absorption and bone integrity, but the last several years have seen a surge in research exploring how other biological processes -- like fertility -- are impacted by a dearth of this critical nutrient," said lead author Samantha Butts, MD, MSCE, an associate professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. "Our study builds on existing research linking vitamin D deficiency and diminished ovulation in response to fertility medications, and diminished likelihood of achieving a pregnancy that results in delivery of a live born infant showing it plays a significant role in fertility of women with PCOS."

In the study, Butts and colleagues analyzed and compared the results of two large-scale clinical trials (PPCOS II and AMIGOS), which examined the effectiveness of fertility drugs on improving pregnancy rates among women with PCOS and Unexplained Infertility respectively. Data from more than 1,000 participants revealed that regardless of body mass index, race, age, markers of metabolic functioning, or fertility treatment, vitamin D deficiency was associated with a reduced likelihood of these women becoming pregnant and delivering babies if PCOS was the underlying cause of infertility. A relationship between vitamin D deficiency and fertility treatment outcomes was not seen in the subjects from the AMIGOS trial who had Unexplained Infertility.

Related Stories

The authors note that perhaps the most significant finding is that vitamin D deficiency seemed only to affect women with PCOS. Women whose infertility did not have a known cause (Unexplained Infertility) were not at an increased risk of difficulty getting pregnant or complications during pregnancy.

"We've identified an important association between low vitamin D levels, and the likelihood of delivering a baby that seems to vary according to the underlying cause of infertility," Butts says. "More research is needed to establish which patients with infertility would benefit the most from screening for vitamin D deficiency. If we're going to shift our screening practices, we need to base that on additional research that looks at even larger numbers of women than we have thus far.

Butts and colleagues are currently working on studies that she says will further clarify these relationships and help care providers to be more precise and personalized in treatment plans.

Source:

https://www.pennmedicine.org/news/news-releases/2017/november/vitamin-d-may-be-key-for-pregnant-women-with-polycystic-ovary-syndrome

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Ultraviolet LEDs more efficient than sunlight at producing vitamin D3 in the skin
Nutritionist highlights importance of vitamin D for pregnant women and new mums
Vitamin D supplement can help boost immunity during winter months
Researchers discover new regulatory role for protein that links diet and disease
SunVit-D3 outline the importance of Vitamin D consumption
Adequate vitamin D during childhood linked to decreased risk of islet autoimmunity
Brazilian scientists examine how benzopyrene can cause cancer
Higher vitamin D dosing decreases risk of premature infants having low bone density

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Autism is a clinical diagnosis. There is no one test to diagnose autism. Depending on the type of medical professional diagnosing, typically the DSM-V (standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals in the U.S.) is used to diagnose by primary care physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists.

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Blood vitamin D levels could help predict multiple sclerosis risk