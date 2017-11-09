Aspect Imaging announces receipt of CE marking for neonatal-dedicated MRI system

November 9, 2017

Aspect Imaging (www.aspectimaging.com), a developer of compact high-performance MRI systems, announces today that it has received CE marking for the neonatal-dedicated MRI system, Embrace® Neonatal MRI System, which enables preparation and scanning of newborns, without having to transport them from the NICU. Embrace® Neonatal MRI can now be used and sold in EU countries and in non-EU countries that rely on CE certification.

Aspect Imaging developed Embrace® Neonatal MRI System to be placed inside the NICU to reduce the time and risks involved with transporting infants to an external facility in which traditional MRI scanners are typically situated. Embrace® Neonatal MRI System enables safer imaging of infants (weighing from 1 Kg to 4.5 Kg) and provides easier access for medical staff during the scanning process. The system can prep and scan in less than an hour. Intubated infants can also be scanned without disconnecting and reconnecting the tubing from the infant, due to the unique design of Embrace®. Embrace® is acoustically quieter during scanning, compared to traditional whole-body scanners, and has a permanent magnet that is always active and thus requires no electrical, cryogenic or water cooling.

Embrace® Neonatal MRI System does not require a special safety zone or an RF-shielded room, therefore, the system can be placed inside the NICU. Since the system is fully enclosed, medical device implants in close proximity (outside the magnet bore), are not required to be 'MR Conditional' or 'MR Safe'.

The operating and maintenance costs of the Embrace® Neonatal MRI System are much lower than conventional superconductor MRIs due to Aspect's magnet technology, which requires no cooling system and has low power consumption.

Additionally, the Embrace® Neonatal MRI system has an integrated, temperature-controlled incubator-like patient bed which minimizes movement of the baby.

"We're thrilled to finally have CE marking for our Embrace® system, so that we can continue to reach and help the most vulnerable population of all - premature babies. Our technology will be able to assist neonatologists with their clinical diagnoses in the NICU, and improve neonatal care where it will be used," said Uri Rapoport, CEO and Founder of Aspect Imaging.

Source:

http://www.aspectimaging.com/

