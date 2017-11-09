ISPOR issue panel focuses on addressing barriers to mHealth in cancer care

November 9, 2017

ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), held an issue panel this afternoon that focused on mHealth in cancer care at its 20th Annual European Congress in Glasgow, Scotland, UK.

The issue panel, "mHealth Among Clinicians and Patients in Cancer Care: How to Address the Digital Divide" [IP26], was moderated by Rosanna Tarricone, PhD, Bocconi University, Milan, Italy. Panelists included Maria Cucciniello, PhD, Bocconi University, Milan, Italy; Roma Maguire, PhD, MSc, University of Surrey, Glasgow, UK; and Nicola Scalzo, MSc, European Commission, Brussels, Belgium.

Related Stories

The use of mobile technologies in health care-;mHealth-;is surging in cancer care; however, its potential has yet to be fully explored. The panel reviewed mHealth's use in cancer care today, explored its potential, and discussed the barriers that currently prevent greater utilization. Maria Cucciniello, PhD discussed the results of an international survey on the use of mHealth that included the determinants that explain differences in uptake rates. Roma Maguire, PhD, MSc offered an overview of the potential mHealth has to empower patients and facilitate symptom management. Nicola Scalzo, MSc provided a regulatory perspective on mHealth and commented on how the newly adopted European Union regulation on medical devices may impact mHealth. ​

Source:

https://www.ispor.or

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study links dietary intake of isoflavones with elevated risk of advanced prostate cancer
FDA warning on miracle marijuana cures for cancer
Four main genes linked to survival of pancreatic cancer patients
Researchers develop new, three-step system to eliminate colorectal cancer
New category of immunotherapy appears safe to use in patients with both cancer and HIV
Gut bacteria may influence the response to certain cancer therapies finds study
Pre-menopausal women with advanced breast cancer unnecessarily excluded from clinical trials
Increased risk of cancer among men with a curved penis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Autism is a clinical diagnosis. There is no one test to diagnose autism. Depending on the type of medical professional diagnosing, typically the DSM-V (standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals in the U.S.) is used to diagnose by primary care physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists.

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Breakthrough discovery could lead to better treatments for colon cancer, gut diseases