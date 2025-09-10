New method reveals how mitochondrial DNA mutations influence cancer growth

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
St. Jude Children's Research HospitalSep 10 2025

Mitochondria act as energy factories in cells and have their own, separate DNA. Mutations to mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) have been observed in cancer, but it has been unclear how these changes might affect cancer growth. To find answers, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital scientists combined computational tools and DNA sequencing technologies to examine these mtDNA mutations in cancer cells closely. Their new method lets scientists pinpoint when these mutations occur, how they change as cancer develops and whether they affect how cancer cells behave. The results of this study were published today in Science Advances.

Exploring the role that individual mtDNA mutations have on cancer has historically been difficult.

Each cell contains hundreds of copies of mitochondrial DNA; so, a mutation might be present at low levels in many cells, or at high levels in just a subset of cells. These different patterns can have dramatically different effects on how cells function."

Mondira Kundu, MD, PhD, corresponding author, St. Jude Department of Cell & Molecular Biology

mtDNA mutations are not random passengers in cancer

To overcome this challenge, the team combined several techniques, including powerful computational tools, statistical analyses, bulk whole genome sequencing and single-cell studies. This approach allowed them to determine how much mitochondrial DNA was mutated in each cell, and when these changes happened in relation to cancer development. Surprisingly, the researchers found that some mitochondrial DNA mutations occur before a cell turns cancerous - and that these mutations are not always random. It appears that in some cases, cancer cells actively "select" for a mix of normal and mutated mitochondrial DNA.

"This approach allowed us to tell apart harmless 'passenger' mutations from those that may help cancer grow," Kundu explained. "That's something the field has struggled with until now."

Related Stories

Kundu's team took the analysis further by deploying a tool, called NetBID2, created by co-author Jiyang Yu, PhD, St. Jude Department of Computational Biology interim chair. With this tool, the researchers found evidence that mtDNA may contribute to therapy resistance. They discovered a mtDNA mutation linked to changes in pathways associated with resistance to glucocorticoids, a common therapy for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Further analysis suggested that this type of mitochondrial mutation may make leukemia cells more likely to resist treatment.

While this research highlights the role mitochondrial DNA mutations might play in leukemia, the main achievement is the creation of a novel multidimensional approach to investigate mtDNA. Kundu is optimistic about the value of digging deeper into this overlooked feature of cancer growth. 

"This work shows that mitochondrial DNA can influence both how leukemia starts and how it progresses," said Kundu. "The next important step is to apply this approach to many more patient samples, so we can fully understand its impact."

Source:

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Journal reference:

McCastlain, K., et al. (2025) Somatic mtDNA mutations at intermediate levels of heteroplasmy are a source of functional heterogeneity among primary leukemic cells. Science Advances. doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.adt3873.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

NYU Langone strengthens world-leading GI cancer program with renowned leaders
Colorectal cancer identified by its unique microbial fingerprint
Sugar-coated nanoparticles offer new hope for treating triple-negative breast cancer
Targeting metabolic reprogramming to overcome immune suppression in head and neck cancer
Older patients eligible for surgery can benefit from lung cancer screening programs
WHO expands essential medicines lists with new cancer and diabetes treatments
Cancer cells found to use ketones as alternate fuel for growth
New drug dismantles cancer cell powerhouse to halt tumor growth

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New tool can predict where deadly brain cancer might reappear