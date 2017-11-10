Researcher wins $1.9 million grant to find better way to manage combat-related injuries

November 10, 2017

Advances in battlefield trauma care, fueled by evidence-based research and practice, are saving lives in both combat and civilian settings. At Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, researchers in the Resuscitation Institute are working under a $1.9 million grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense to investigate a better way to manage simultaneous hemorrhagic shock and traumatic brain injury (TBI).

"We're determined to find a way to treat wounded combat personnel who suffer both severe bleeding and TBI," said Resuscitation Institute Director Dr. Raúl J. Gazmuri, the principal investigator for the grant. Dr. Gazmuri is also a professor of medicine and physiology at RFU's Chicago Medical School and chief of critical care at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center.

The need for more effective treatment for the deadly combination was recognized as a research priority by the Defense Health Board in 2012. The board reported that "optimizing hemorrhage control and managing hemorrhagic shock in the battlefield offered the greatest potential to avoid preventable deaths." It emphasized the need for studies investigating optimal resuscitation strategies for casualties with TBI and who are in, or at risk of, hemorrhagic shock.

Seriously wounded fighters often die from severe bleeding before they can be evacuated to a medical treatment facility. An analysis of 4,596 battlefield fatalities from operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, 2001-2011, reported in the Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery, revealed that 87 percent of all injury-related deaths occurred in the prehospital phase of care. Of these, 24 percent were deemed potentially survivable. Death was largely associated with hemorrhage in 91 percent. In addition, 50 percent of casualties who died after admission to a medical treatment facility presented with essentially irreversible hemorrhagic shock at the time of admission.

Conflicting treatment protocols pose a serious dilemma. Current guidelines for treatment of severe bleeding call for administration of the smallest possible amount of fluids to maintain the lowest tolerable blood pressure. Excessive fluids can reduce the ability of the blood to clot and intensify bleeding. But more liberal fluid administration maintains a higher blood pressure that could protect the brain from secondary injury caused by a shortage of blood and oxygen to the heart. Outcomes of TBI are strongly associated with systolic blood pressure -- an important determinant of brain blood flow.

Dr. Gazmuri and his team, in previous animal models of severe uncontrolled bleeding, found that the drug vasopressin and similar compounds have the ability to increase blood pressure by constricting arterial vessels in peripheral areas of the body. He hypothesizes that vasopressin could also help maintain blood flow to the brain when TBI occurs concomitantly with severe bleeding -- protecting the brain and saving lives.

Related Stories

"Our idea is that for a patient with hemorrhagic shock and TBI, you don't give fluids, but you stabilize them hemodynamically," Dr. Gazmuri said. "We're hypothesizing that vasopressin will help maintain blood flow to vital organs despite severe bleeding without having to give large amounts of fluid. We think we can do it with higher pressure that facilitates perfusion of the brain, which protects against further injury."

If successful, the approach could lead to a major shift in the care of casualties who sustain both hemorrhagic shock and TBI, Dr. Gazmuri said. The strategy would treat both conditions with vasopressin or similar compounds, while achieving hemodynamic stability with a small amount of fluids. It could benefit the logistics of fluid transport to combat zones and potentially lead to the more cost-effective development of fluids with oxygen-carrying capacity and hemostatic (stopping the flow of blood) properties, achieving the desired effects with less volume.

The findings could be translated to civilian settings, where hemorrhage and TBI also cost lives and inflict permanent disability.

The three-year study, "Sustained V1A Receptor Activation for Prolonged Hemodynamic Support and Neurological Protection after Non-Compressible Hemorrhage and Traumatic Brain Injury," will be conducted by Dr. Gazmuri and co-investigators Pierre Rivière, PhD, and Regent Laporte, PhD, who bring expertise in peptide development. The team will investigate currently available drugs and work on novel compounds for easier use on the battlefield.

Ronald Kaplan, PhD, RFU executive vice president for research, said federal funding in this area is key to advancing medical research that can help save lives.

"Rosalind Franklin University is committed to improving the health and well-being of our nation's military members and veterans," Dr. Kaplan said. "Our Resuscitation Institute, under Dr. Gazmuri's leadership, is making important advancements in critical care medicine that could potentially save and improve the quality of their lives and the lives of civilians in need of emergency treatment and care."​

Source:

https://www.rosalindfranklin.edu/news/rosalind-franklin-university-researcher-awarded-dod-grant-in-effort-to-save-more-lives-on-the-battlefield/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study finds link between increased brain glucose levels and Alzheimer's
Patients with extreme swings in blood pressure more likely to die than those with less variances
Trial indicates blood-plasma infusions for Alzheimer’s patients are safe and may be effective
Scientists find way to stimulate growth of new neural connections in the brain
Study: Diverse autism symptoms may stem from malfunction in communication among brain cells
OHSU study shows better clinical outcomes for deep brain stimulation while patients are asleep
Brain connectivity pattern demonstrates familial and heritable relationships, study reveals
Research suggests link between heart function and brain region critical for memory processing

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Autism is a clinical diagnosis. There is no one test to diagnose autism. Depending on the type of medical professional diagnosing, typically the DSM-V (standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals in the U.S.) is used to diagnose by primary care physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists.

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Low blood phosphate levels may pose danger to cardiovascular health