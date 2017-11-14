Combined effect of gestational diabetes and hypertension leaves both parents at high risk

November 14, 2017

Research has already shown that women who develop either diabetes or high blood pressure during pregnancy are at risk of getting type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure or heart disease years later. Now, a new study from a team at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC) and McGill University shows that the risk of developing those conditions post pregnancy is drastically higher if the women had both diabetes and high blood pressure during pregnancy. The study, published today in the American Journal of Epidemiology, doesn't end with the mother's risks. The father's risks also rise if the mother has one gestational condition and rises even higher if she has both.

Drawing on medical records from 64,000 Quebec couples, the researchers set out to understand how each of the two gestational conditions separately affect women's health following pregnancy, but to also understand the risk the two present in tandem.

"Both of these factors are interrelated, so we decided to look at them together to create a combined indicator," says the study's senior author, Dr. Kaberi Dasgupta, clinician-scientist in the Metabolic Disorders and Complications Program at the RI-MUHC and an internist at the MUHC. Her group looked at three cohorts of women: those who developed neither blood pressure nor diabetes during pregnancy; those who developed one or the other; and those who were diagnosed with both.

"When you look at them separately in mathematical models, you underestimate the effect," says Dr. Dasgupta, who is also an associate professor of Medicine at McGill University and the associate director of the Centre for Outcomes Research and Evaluation (CORE) at the RI-MUHC. "We didn't just say, 'You have diabetes. That's the end of the story. You have hypertension. That's the end of the story.' Instead, we asked what the added risk is of having both. That, I think, is the biggest take-home message."

When looking at the numbers together, the researchers were struck by the results. "We found quite a dramatic combined effect," adds Dr. Dasgupta. "Having either of the conditions increased a woman's risk for diabetes in the future by 15 times. But if the woman had both of them it increased her risk of diabetes by 37 times."

The risks of developing hypertension in the post-pregnancy years were also significant. While a diabetes or high blood pressure diagnosis during pregnancy doubled the risk of later developing high blood pressure, having had a diagnosis of the two made a mother six times more likely to develop hypertension in the future.

Related Stories

"Knowing this will allow physicians to identify mothers at risk and to work with them to make lifestyle changes in an effort to help reduce those risks," says first study author, Dr. Romina Pace, internist and physician-scientist in training at the RI-MUHC.

One of the more novel approaches to the study was its focus on following up with the fathers as well. Researchers set out to see if these pregnancy conditions had a predictive effect on the father's chances of developing them later in his life, since a live-in partner shares similar dietary and exercise habits, both important determinants of these conditions.

"We found there were increased risks in the father as well. This shared risk is an important finding because it can help promote collaboration between partners to make lasting lifestyle changes in the household together," adds Dr. Pace.

"Prevention of type 2 diabetes is a critical public health issue for Canadians," says Dr. Jan Hux, chief science officer, Diabetes Canada. "This important study not only confirms that this risk is elevated following an episode of gestational diabetes but quantifies its magnitude. A mom with a new baby may not feel she has the time or energy to devote to adopting a healthier lifestyle as an effective way to reduce this risk, however the fact that her partner shares the risk may be the impetus needed for healthy changes."

Dr. Dasgupta and colleagues hope their findings will raise awareness about the potential long-term risks associated with gestational diabetes. "We should look beyond the pregnancy and start thinking of our household, the habits and routines, as a kind of womb that can have a significant influence on our families' well-being,'' says Dasgupta.

Source:

http://publications.mcgill.ca/reporter/2017/11/pregnancy-related-conditions-taken-together-leave-moms-and-dads-at-risk/

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Sleeping on your back during late pregnancy may cause problems for fetus
Using biologics during pregnancy may not raise infant's risk for opportunistic infections
Duke researchers unravel how fever in early pregnancy increases risk for heart, facial birth defects
Exposure to BPA during pregnancy may lead to long-lasting health problems in offspring
Fever in first trimester of pregnancy increases risk for birth defects, study shows
Continued Paracetamol exposure during pregnancy linked to ADHD in offspring
Asthma linked to increased risk of complications during pregnancy and childbirth
Multivitamin use during pregnancy could protect children from autism with intellectual disabilities

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using AFM to study cancer cells

I run a core facility for AFM techniques, biological medical applications. My research is focussed on in the interaction of platelets and cancer cells.

Using AFM to study cancer cells

Vaccines in the Aging Population

The World Health Organisation marked World Pneumonia Day on November 12th to promote interventions to protect against, prevent and treat pneumonia. The condition is a worldwide killer affecting people of all ages, however the ‘aging population’ is at an increased risk.

Vaccines in the Aging Population

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds rise in pregnancy rates among women with chronic liver disease