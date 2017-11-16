Combining calorie-restricted diet with high-intensity exercise could help reduce risk of weight regain

November 16, 2017

Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham have found that combining a calorie-restricted diet with high-intensity interval training could be a solution for reducing weight regain after weight loss.

"One of the major problems when you restrict calories on a diet is that you lose muscle mass, and as a result, your metabolism slows down to accommodate the restriction of food," said Eric Plaisance, Ph.D., assistant professor of exercise science in the UAB School of Education. "Eighty percent of people who lose weight by dieting gain all of it back in a four- to five-year period."

Moderate-intensity exercise, such as a brisk walk or dancing, has been shown to reduce the lowering of one's metabolic rate while restricting calories. In a study published in the August issue of the American Journal of Physiology, Eric Plaisance, Ph.D., principal investigator of the study, and a team of researchers looked at whether high-intensity interval training, or HIIT, could have an even greater effect. The team found that, in the presence of a calorie-restricted diet, high-intensity exercise training preserved muscle mass and had a greater impact on the way the body uses glucose for energy, in mice.

"This study has important implications for how we guide people through weight loss and help them keep the weight off," Plaisance said. "Being able to maintain weight loss is important to reducing the risk of diabetes, helping to improve blood pressure, and many other diseases and ailments associated with obesity."

High-intensity interval training is a process in which a person performs near maximal exercise for a short period of time, and then performs two to four minutes of active recovery; for example, if someone is on a treadmill they may go from running to walking. Then, the person performs another cycle of near maximal exercise and active recovery and continues to do so for four to five cycles.

Related Stories

Plaisance says previous research shows that continuous moderate intensity exercise does burn more calories, but further studies have shown that people who perform high-intensity interval training seem to produce the same amount of weight loss doing 20 minutes of exercise as those who do 60 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise.

"The number one reason that people tell us they do not exercise is due to a lack of time," Plaisance said. "High-intensity interval training takes about a third of the time as a continuous exercise training. If you are going to start a diet where you are restricting calories, these results could help prevent muscle mass and maintain energy expenditure."

Plaisance is also an associate scientist in the UAB Nutrition Obesity Research Center and Center for Exercise Medicine, where he works to develop novel exercise and dietary strategies to overcome reductions in resting metabolism and subsequent weight regain that occur in the presence of weight loss interventions.

Source:

https://www.uab.edu/news/innovation/item/8907-study-finds-dieting-combined-with-high-intensity-exercise-helpful-in-reducing-risk-of-weight-regain

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Exercise significantly increases size of hippocampus in humans, study finds
Leg ulcers may heal faster with exercise, study suggests
Physical and emotional benefits of exercise
T1DM weakens autonomic reflex that regulates blood pressure during exercise, study finds
Strength-based exercise may be just as important for health as aerobic activities, study shows
Working out in group lowers stress by 26% and improves quality of life, study finds
Heart disease patients could benefit from practicing both yoga and aerobic exercise
New global trial to test whether exercise could be prescribed alongside prostate cancer treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Cell mechanics was already of interest very early on to people who were using the AFM. The AFM was invented in 1986 and the first biological samples, both proteins and lipid molecules, were investigated around 1989 and the first time cells were investigated was around 1990.

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Using AFM to study cancer cells

I run a core facility for AFM techniques, biological medical applications. My research is focussed on in the interaction of platelets and cancer cells.

Using AFM to study cancer cells

Vaccines in the Aging Population

The World Health Organisation marked World Pneumonia Day on November 12th to promote interventions to protect against, prevent and treat pneumonia. The condition is a worldwide killer affecting people of all ages, however the ‘aging population’ is at an increased risk.

Vaccines in the Aging Population

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
High intensity exercise training may reduce chances of developing colon cancer