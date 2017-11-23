New intelligence tool provides clarity to scientists in booming immuno-oncology field

November 23, 2017

Hanson Wade, the London-based life sciences knowledge services specialist, has launched IO Combination Trials Intelligence (www.beacon-intelligence.com), to provide clarity to scientists and strategists in the booming immuno-oncology combination field of study.

IO Combination Trials Intelligence is part of Hanson Wade's Beacon Targeted Therapies service. It specializes in curating data and intelligence in targeted therapies and targeted therapies alone. Using a team of scientists, they are able to standardize, classify and clarify data to support drug development decision making.

Related Stories

"Our in-depth market research showed that scientists, strategists and investors are struggling to cope with the scale and pace of development in this sector," said Andy Cook, Director of Digital Products, Hanson Wade. "In the past 12 months alone, more than 800 new IO combination trials have been initiated. We are also seeing hundreds of trial updates per month. It is no surprise that drug developers are struggling to gather signal from noise."

IO Combination Trials Intelligence researchers curate data from the widest range of sources including trial registries, academic papers, company presentations, conferences and much, much more. They standardize findings and remove ambiguities.

Early adopters of the service have been able to improve the confidence and efficiency of their intelligence gathering, as the data set removes the need for users to weed out false positives.

The service was unveiled on the 15th of November at the ICI Europe Conference in Munich.

The IO Combination Data Intelligence products will be augmented by the launch of an Immune Checkpoint Monotherapies Intelligence service later this year.

Source:

https://hansonwade.com/

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
