Safe mortuary care may be improved by applying common patient safety protocols

November 23, 2017

New research investigating serious incidents occurring in the management of patient remains after their death concludes that safe mortuary care may be improved by applying lessons learned from existing patient safety work. The research, published today by the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, analysed 132 incidents reported in England to a national NHS database between 1 April 2002 and 31 March 2013. The study is believed to be the first to systematically examine serious incidents of this nature.

Incidents included in the study related to the storage, management or disposal of deceased patient remains. They included 25 errors in post-mortem examination, or post-mortems on the wrong body, and 31 incidents related to the disposal of bodies. Of these, 25 bodies were released from the mortuary to undertakers in error, with nine buried or cremated by the wrong family. Nearly a quarter of all reported incidents in the study involved fetuses.

Related Stories

The study's lead author Mr Iain Yardley, who is a consultant pediatric and neonatal surgeon at Evelina London Children's Hospital, said: "This remains a deeply sensitive and contentious area that is a rigorous test of the quality of patient-centered care. A hospital board and its senior executives cannot promote their values in this regard if they fail parents by presiding over incidents in the management of the bodies of their precious children."

The researchers found that the reported underlying causes of all incidents included in the study were similar to those known to be associated with safety incidents occurring before death. They included weaknesses in or failures to follow protocol and procedure, poor communication and informal working practices.

Mr Yardley said: "Serious incidents involving a dead body are uncommon. However, the findings of our study serve as a warning to those responsible for the management of mortuary services of the significant risks inherent in such services and the potentially devastating incidents that can occur if these risks are not mitigated and errors are allowed to go unchecked."

Source:

http://www.sagepublishing.com

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Problems with your hospital care? Speak up!
$2 million grant funds new telemedicine program for children with disabilities
Uncontrolled lung diseases could lead to costly A&E visits and hospital stays
Study highlights need for more clinical trials to improve treatment of children with heart disease
Study aims to involve parents in early intervention services for children with autism
New after school program may help children with ADHD thrive in classroom
Physical fitness in children linked to greater volume of gray matter in brain regions
Liver disease in children with Alagille Syndrome caused by malformations of bile ducts

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Probing living cells with AFM

We study mammalian cells and try to understand how these cells interact with their environment. We mainly focus on the interactions that can occur with individual ligands.

Probing living cells with AFM

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Cell mechanics was already of interest very early on to people who were using the AFM. The AFM was invented in 1986 and the first biological samples, both proteins and lipid molecules, were investigated around 1989 and the first time cells were investigated was around 1990.

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Using AFM to study cancer cells

I run a core facility for AFM techniques, biological medical applications. My research is focussed on in the interaction of platelets and cancer cells.

Using AFM to study cancer cells

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds lack of follow-up care for more than two-thirds of children with concussion