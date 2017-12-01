New optical ultrasound needle could help visualize heart tissue during keyhole procedures

December 1, 2017

Heart tissue can be imaged in real-time during keyhole procedures using a new optical ultrasound needle developed by researchers at UCL and Queen Mary University of London (QMUL).

The revolutionary technology has been successfully used for minimally invasive heart surgery in pigs, giving an unprecedented, high-resolution view of soft tissues up to 2.5 cm in front of the instrument, inside the body.

Doctors currently rely on external ultrasound probes combined with pre-operative imaging scans to visualize soft tissue and organs during keyhole procedures as the miniature surgical instruments used do not support internal ultrasound imaging.

For the study, published today in Light: Science & Applications, the team of surgeons, engineers, physicists and material chemists designed and built the optical ultrasound technology to fit into existing single-use medical devices, such as a needle.

"The optical ultrasound needle is perfect for procedures where there is a small tissue target that is hard to see during keyhole surgery using current methods and missing it could have disastrous consequences," said Dr Malcolm Finlay, study co-lead and consultant cardiologist at QMUL and Barts Heart Centre.

"We now have real-time imaging that allows us to differentiate between tissues at a remarkable depth, helping to guide the highest risk moments of these procedures. This will reduce the chances of complications occurring during routine but skilled procedures such as ablation procedures in the heart. The technology has been designed to be completely compatible with MRI and other current methods, so it could also be used during brain or fetal surgery, or with guiding epidural needles."

The team developed the all-optical ultrasound imaging technology for use in a clinical setting over four years. They made sure it was sensitive enough to image centimeter-scale depths of tissues when moving; it fitted into the existing clinical workflow and worked inside the body.

"This is the first demonstration of all-optical ultrasound imaging in a clinically realistic environment. Using inexpensive optical fibers, we have been able to achieve high resolution imaging using needle tips under 1 mm. We now hope to replicate this success across a number of other clinical applications where minimally invasive surgical techniques are being used," explained study co-lead, Dr Adrien Desjardins (Wellcome EPSRC Centre for Interventional and Surgical Sciences at UCL).

Related Stories

The technology uses a miniature optical fiber encased within a customized clinical needle to deliver a brief pulse of light which generates ultrasonic pulses. Reflections of these ultrasonic pulses from tissue are detected by a sensor on a second optical fiber, giving real-time ultrasound imaging to guide surgery.

One of the key innovations was the development of a black flexible material that included a mesh of carbon nanotubes enclosed within clinical grade silicone precisely applied to an optical fiber. The carbon nanotubes absorb pulsed laser light, and this absorption leads to an ultrasound wave via the photoacoustic effect.

A second innovation was the development of highly sensitive optical fiber sensors based on polymer optical microresonators for detecting the ultrasound waves. This work was undertaken in a related UCL study led by Dr James Guggenheim (UCL Medical Physics & Biomedical Engineering) and recently published in Nature Photonics.

"The whole process happens extremely quickly, giving an unprecedented real-time view of soft tissue. It provides doctors with a live image with a resolution of 64 microns, which is the equivalent of only nine red blood cells, and its fantastic sensitivity allows us to readily differentiate soft tissues," said study co-author, Dr Richard Colchester (UCL Medical Physics & Biomedical Engineering).

The team is now working towards translating the technology for clinical use in patients.

Source:

https://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/news-articles/1217/011217-ultrasound-imaging-needle-surgery

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

High volume hospitals not necessarily better with heart valve surgeries
Study highlights need for more clinical trials to improve treatment of children with heart disease
Study elucidates how lymphocytes regulate immune response after heart attacks
Penn researchers reveal new approach to restart replication in cardiomyocytes after heart attack
Comprehensive review finds increasing number of new heart failure cases in the UK
IVF, ICSI pregnancies lead to increased risk of congenital heart defects in newborns
Scientists take step toward solving puzzle about heart health in type 2 diabetes
UCLA study: ACA appears to have encouraged more people to use preventive care for heart health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Paul Morris is the Director of Professional Advancement for Specsavers Opticians in the UK and Ireland. The role involves furthering clinical scope, professional services, standards, training and forming future strategy for the group. He previously held the role of Director of Optometry Advancement.

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Using AFM to characterize cancer cells

My name is James Gimzewski and I am a distinguished professor at UCLA. I'm in the Chemistry and Biochemistry department, but I am also heavily involved in the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA. We were probably the first to pioneer the idea of what is now known as mechanobiology – the study of the mechanical properties of cancer cells as a potential diagnostic tool.

Using AFM to characterize cancer cells

Probing living cells with AFM

We study mammalian cells and try to understand how these cells interact with their environment. We mainly focus on the interactions that can occur with individual ligands.

Probing living cells with AFM
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Heart disease risk factors linked to walking difficulties in people under age of 78