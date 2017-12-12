Children's Colorado and RxRevu partner to help prescribers better meet needs of pediatric patients

Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado) and RxRevu, the leader in prescription-decision support, are collaborating to help prescribers better meet the needs of children by seamlessly incorporating antimicrobial-stewardship best practices into prescribers' decision-making processes. The expected result of this effort is more judicious prescribing of antimicrobials and other medications as well as enhanced clinical consistency, improved workflow for physicians and, ultimately, better outcomes and lower costs for patients.

"Antimicrobial stewardship is a major focus of large academic medical centers, but the challenge of adhering to rigorous standards outside of hospitals is enormous," said Sarah Parker, MD, medical director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program at Children's Colorado. "By integrating RxRevu's prescription-decision support solution (PDS) with the patient's electronic medical records, we can minimize antibiotic overtreatment and thus stem antibiotic resistance, which is particularly important when addressing community-acquired pediatric illnesses."

Medical treatment standards in dosing and selection of the most appropriate pediatric medications are highly variable nationwide. Making matters more complex is the ever-prevalent issue of increased antibiotic resistance, especially in the realm of pediatric infectious diseases, and a lack of actionable point-of-care information for prescribers concerning patient benefits and out-of-pocket medication costs. This partnership between RxRevu and Children's Colorado aims at tackling these complex issues head-on by delivering an advanced decision-support solution that enables community pediatric providers to make better informed, consistent decisions for their patients.

"Through this strategic partnership with Children's Colorado, patients and prescribers can now make fully-informed prescribing decisions at the point of care. Combining appropriate clinical, formulary and guideline data with real-time cost and benefit information will enable consistent, cost-effective prescribing and the best patient outcomes," said Carm Huntress, CEO of RxRevu.

"Children's Colorado is consistently looking to capitalize on the best new technologies in pediatric medicine, which is why we are partnering with RxRevu to develop innovative new solutions for improved patient care," said Robin Deterding, MD, chief of Pediatric Pulmonology Medicine and Medical Director of Children's Colorado's Center for Innovation. "By doing so, we are advancing innovation, delivering outstanding care and creating the future for pediatric care."

The RxRevu PDS provides actionable information at the point-of-care for prescribers, including: