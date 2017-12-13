Time-lapse imaging reveals how antimicrobial treated surfaces kill superbugs in two hours

December 13, 2017

Experts at the University of Warwick have produced microscopic footage of the potentially deadly E. coli bacteria being wiped out in just two hours on an antimicrobial treated ‘intelligent’ surface.

Dr. Antonia Sagona created revealing time-lapse imaging featuring fluorescently labeled bacteria, to bring to life the effects of silver-treated surfaces compared to a non-protected surface.

The data was obtained at optimal bacterial growth temperature and the footage on the left shows what happens when bacteria are loaded onto an untreated surface – they thrive! The footage on the right shows what happens when it’s loaded onto a BioCote treated surface – they die and quickly!

Simply put, a whole host of nasty microbes cannot survive on BioCote treated surfaces, which is scientifically proven to destroy up to 99.99% of harmful bacteria. This includes superbugs like the flesh eating MRSA that can result from surgical wound complications, Campylobacter which is potentially fatal and the most common cause of food poisoning in the UK, plus Salmonella which can cause severe, sometimes deadly, infections like septicemia and pneumonia, as well as other Healthcare-Associated Infections like CPE, CRE and VRE.

Neither can invasive fungi like Candida auris or viruses such as H1N1 influenza and derivatives like the virulent Aussie strain. Technically speaking exposure to BioCote treated materials renders them all non-infectious, through protein damage, membrane disruption and DNA interference. And it takes just two hours!

What’s more, these ‘invisible’ silver ion additives are simply integrated into everyday products at the time of manufacture. They’re environmentally and ecologically acceptable and can be cost effectively added to plastics, paints, textiles, ceramics, paper, board and many other work place and household materials. Because it does not wear out or wipe off surfaces, it also provides a continuous and lifelong decontamination effect.

Source:

https://warwick.ac.uk/

