Risk of cervical cancer may dramatically increase in older women, study states

December 19, 2017

According to a new study published in The Lancet Public Health, the incidence of cervical cancer in older women may drastically increase; however, it is expected to reduce by 75% in young women by 2040. Women between the age group of 50–64 will suffer a 62% increase in incidence, leading to a rise in mortality by 143% (183 in 2015 to 449 in 2040).

Credit: Kateryna Kon/ Shutterstock.com

Scientists at Queen Mary University, London, have developed a new model in order to explore the incidence of cervical cancer in England up to 2040, which included the effects of changing cervical screening coverage, and introduction of both HPV primary screening and the 9-valent human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

According to the model, cervical cancer will shift dramatically by 2040 from its status as the most common cancer in women under 35 in the UK, given the burden of the disease moving to older women. The eradication of the cancer among younger women, born after 1991, who have benefited from the HPV vaccination program in 2008, is firmly on the horizon.

The study findings predicted a 50% increase of incidence in women 50–54 years old, 54% increase in 60-64 year olds, and 109% mortality in women 60–64 years old. For 25-44 year olds, more effective vaccination and screening test could result in a greater than 50% incidence reduction.

Screening attendance has gradually decreased every year, with a 3.4% drop in England since 2012. The incidence and mortality among 60–64 year olds would increase by 71% and 128% respectively, if the screening attendance were to decrease to 66% from the current value of 72%.

The study findings also highlighted the significance of vaccination uptake, which would show an increase in incidence of 38% in women 25–44 years old, if the uptake were to drop to 40%.

We used a novel method to estimate cervical cancer incidence rates up to 2040. It combines three levels of modelling making it very flexible. In contrast to a microsimulation model, our model can take into account how year of birth affects risk of cervical cancer throughout a woman's life.

In addition, the model is flexible in that we can change the screening coverage, the screening test and the vaccine type and observe their effect on cancer incidence. This study shows how the age-specific incidence of cervical cancer will change over the next 20 years. Women currently aged between 25 and 40 will remain at high risk of cervical cancer throughout their lives, whilst women younger than 25 will see their risk decrease by around 50%. This has implications for the way we invest in and target screening."

Dr Alejandra Castanon, Queen Mary University

Scientists want the study to be considered a wake-up call , and to stress the need for action. It underlines the importance of primary HPV screening in reducing risk of the disease among women born before 1991.

They also warn that delays in rolling it out will only worsen the burden of disease among this age group, and expanding screening coverage continues to be a critical challenge and priority.

Source:

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

20% of young colon cancer patients have inherited genetic abnormality, research finds
Genentech researchers uncover epigenetic regulator of pancreatic cancer cells
Targeted lung cancer treatments may benefit smokers and non-smokers alike
Cancer survivors have shorter lifespan finds new study
Researchers adopt new approach to treating advanced prostate cancer
Researchers discover new way to attack drug-resistant prostate cancer cells
Cancer immunotherapy’s effectiveness may depend on patient’s genetic makeup
Researchers use RNA nanotechnology to program exosomes for delivering effective cancer therapies

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Advances in BioAFM

AFM is quite a versatile technique and we see a great potential of this technology for life science applications. It is still fairly new in Bio community, however very well accepted not only as imaging tools but as a versatile instrument for nanomechanical measurements.

Advances in BioAFM

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion

When a coronary artery is obstructed by atheroma, blood flow is depressed or even arrested. This causes hypoxia of cardiac cells associated with the deprivation of nutrients. In clinic, the first objective is to restore blood flow. However, this is associated with a burst in oxidation of cellular proteins and lipids. This oxidation enhances cell death and participates to the so-called reperfusion injury.

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion

Relieving Symptoms of Cystic Fibrosis with Exercise

We know that exercise is beneficial in helping someone to maintain their lung function, stay strong and active and maintain a good quality of life. We also know that exercise can complement ‘airway clearance techniques’ – breathing exercises prescribed by physiotherapists to help clear the lungs of mucus.

Relieving Symptoms of Cystic Fibrosis with Exercise
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research uncovers mechanism implicated in defective function of tumor-associated dendritic cells