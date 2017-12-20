Doctors struggle to manage anxiety in terminally ill patients, research shows

December 20, 2017

New research has shown that, despite it being a common problem, doctors struggle to manage anxiety in their terminally ill patients.

Researchers at Marie Curie Palliative Care Research Department at University College London found that 93% of specialist palliative care doctors reported having difficulties in managing anxiety and only a third (33%) felt they had adequate training in the area. 71% said they had difficulties in assessing anxiety.

The findings highlight key issues in terms of how anxiety is assessed and managed in terminally ill patients, including; infrequent use of screening tools, poor access to mental health services, and wide variations in prescribing practice.

The most common difficulty doctors reported was lack of access to non-pharmacological therapies with 71% of physicians reporting difficulty in accessing specialist psychological support services. This is despite NICE guidance which recommends that cancer patients with significant psychological distress should be offered referral to specialist support and that physicians should have close working relationships with mental health teams.

Some doctors reported that they used benzodiazepines first-line for their terminally ill patients who still had months to live. NICE guidelines for the general adult population advise against prescribing benzodiazepines for anxiety except in short-term crisis situations, but evidence and guidelines for terminally ill patients are lacking.

Dr Nicola Atkin, a researcher working with the UCL Marie Curie Palliative Care Research Department, said:

We believe this is the first study of its kind and the findings suggest that some terminally ill patients with anxiety may not be receiving the appropriate treatment. However, the research also highlights the barriers that doctors face that may be amenable to improvement, such as the need for formal training, further study of tailored assessment tools and anxiety treatments for this group of patients, and the development of local referral networks with mental health services.

The next essential step should be the development of a UK-wide guideline to support this service development and clinical decision making.

Dr Bill Noble, Medical Director for Marie Curie, said:

Assessing and managing anxiety in terminally ill patients is obviously complicated by the fact that anyone facing the end of their life inevitably experiences some degree of anxiety. However, there is no doubt that the psychological distress of acute anxiety merits treatment in the same way that we would treat physical pain.

The availability of non-pharmacological interventions is poor and the evidence to guide prescribing is sadly lacking. This is an area where good clinical trials are badly needed.

Related Stories

The cross-sectional survey was sent to all physicians working in palliative care in the UK who were members of the Association for Palliative Medicine and was completed by 230 respondents.

Anxiety is common in adults living with terminal illness but is frequently unrecognized and untreated. It can adversely affect quality of life, social relationships and daily functioning at a critical time. It impairs the individual’s ability to cope with their illness, erodes their trust in physicians, reduces treatment compliance and makes physical symptoms more difficult to manage.

Source:

https://www.mariecurie.org.uk/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Lavender aromatherapy reduces preoperative anxiety in surgery patients, study finds
Study: People with anxiety, depression experience more frequent migraines
Undocumented Mexican immigrants living in the country at risk for mental disorders
Babies of anxious moms may spend more time focusing on threats in the environment
Research finds postpartum depressive symptoms in 45% of parents when newborns leave NICU
Study investigates link between cortisol levels of ICU patients’ family members and anxiety
Combinations of personality traits may help protect against depression and anxiety, study shows
Duke Health researchers find anxiety disorders among some problematic marijuana users

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Advances in BioAFM

AFM is quite a versatile technique and we see a great potential of this technology for life science applications. It is still fairly new in Bio community, however very well accepted not only as imaging tools but as a versatile instrument for nanomechanical measurements.

Advances in BioAFM

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion

When a coronary artery is obstructed by atheroma, blood flow is depressed or even arrested. This causes hypoxia of cardiac cells associated with the deprivation of nutrients. In clinic, the first objective is to restore blood flow. However, this is associated with a burst in oxidation of cellular proteins and lipids. This oxidation enhances cell death and participates to the so-called reperfusion injury.

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion

Relieving Symptoms of Cystic Fibrosis with Exercise

We know that exercise is beneficial in helping someone to maintain their lung function, stay strong and active and maintain a good quality of life. We also know that exercise can complement ‘airway clearance techniques’ – breathing exercises prescribed by physiotherapists to help clear the lungs of mucus.

Relieving Symptoms of Cystic Fibrosis with Exercise
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Story-based videos hold promise for encouraging Latinas to seek help for anxiety and depression