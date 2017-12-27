Kessler Foundation wins second Hearst fellowship for cognitive rehabilitation research

Kessler Foundation has been awarded a second two-year $150,000 grant from the Hearst Foundations to support a two-year post-doctoral fellowship in cognitive rehabilitation research. Through this funding, Kessler Foundation will train a new fellow using research tools and innovations created by Foundation scientists, while focusing on identifying and researching the next breakthrough in cognitive rehabilitation.

Cognitive rehabilitation is an under-funded research area, and as a result, is not yet a reimbursable treatment for people with cognitive impairment. Research to date, however, has demonstrated that while cognitive rehabilitation helps people return to work - a central goal for many - such treatment actually produces significant improvements in overall quality of life, such as increased participation in social relationships, family relationships, and social interactions.

"This second Hearst fellowship will foster the professional growth of another young researcher who will contribute to the body of evidence that leads to advances in cognitive rehabilitation," commented Nancy Chiaravalloti, PhD, director of Neuropsychology, Neuroscience and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) research at Kessler Foundation, and director of the Northern New Jersey TBI Model System. "Our first Hearst fellowship enabled Dr. Silvana Costa to conduct two important studies utilizing neuroimaging techniques to examine the effects of cognitive rehabilitation in persons with multiple sclerosis," said Dr. Chiaravalloti. "In addition, Dr. Costa has successfully competed for major additional research funding, including a Switzer Merit Fellowship from the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research."

The goal of the fellowship training program at Kessler Foundation is to produce graduates who are not only well versed in rehabilitation research, but who will also engage in personal learning and self-improvement throughout their professional careers. At Kessler Foundation fellows are mentored by experienced scientists in an environment that promotes learning and collaboration. Fellows have access to the latest resources, including the state-of-the-art technology at the Rocco Ortenzio Neuroimaging Center at Kessler Foundation, which is dedicated solely to rehabilitation research.

"The Hearst Foundations are pleased to support this second two-year Hearst Foundations Cognitive Rehabilitation Fellowship," said Sarah Mishurov, Director of Strategy and Operations at Hearst Foundations. "This fellowship will build on the success of the first Hearst Foundations awarded to Dr. Costa in 2014. With an immense passion and intellect, Dr. Costa far exceeded program requirements and demonstrated the magnitude of the research opportunities at Kessler Foundation. We are grateful to Dr. Nancy Chiaravalloti and the Kessler team for their work in advancing critical research and providing mentorship to young scientists."​