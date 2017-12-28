Research clarifies role of zinc transport mechanism in onset of obstructive pulmonary diseases

December 28, 2017

Obstructive pulmonary disease is a collective term for refractory respiratory diseases with chronic airway inflammation and excessive mucus retention that are accompanied by airway obstruction. They include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) that presents with chronic bronchitis or pulmonary emphysema, and cystic fibrosis (CF), an intractable hereditary disease characterized by mucus retention and chronic bacterial infection.

A main cause of COPD is cigarette smoke, and the global mortality rate for the disease now places it in third place. In Japan, the number of patients with COPD over 40 years old is estimated to be about 5.3 million people, making it a familiar disease with a high mortality rate. The onset and progression of the disease is caused by transporter proteins that allow ions to permeate ion channels into cells. COPD is thought to involve the overactivation of the epithelial sodium ion (Na+) channel (ENaC). CF, on the other hand, is a frequently occurring genetic disease in Western countries that is caused by genetic mutation of a chloride ion (Cl-) channel called the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR).

Excessive production of mucus-producing genes (such as MUC5AC) in the lungs has been known for some time to be important in the development of diseases such as COPD and CF. However, it was not clear why excessive production of these mucus genes occurs in these pulmonary diseases, particularly since they have such different causes, i.e., tobacco and heredity.

In breakthrough work, researchers of Kumamoto University, Japan have now made it clear that abnormalities of the ion channels ENaC and CFTR reduce the body's ability to deliver zinc ions (Zn2+) to lung epithelial cells. (One of the zinc ion transporting factors, ZIP2, is an important mechanism for mRNA splicing to function correctly.) In addition, the researchers also revealed that COPD and CF lung epithelial cells have abnormalities in mRNA ligation, which, as a result, causes overproduction of mucous genes. In other words, the diseases developed due to an overproduction of mucus was, in turn, was caused by an insufficient zinc supply to lung epithelial cells.

Related Stories

In general, zinc is a very important element, not only for the lung but also for entire body. Until now, the importance of zinc in the lung was only understood from a nutritional aspect. The researchers believe that this discovery is the first in the world that clarifies how zinc is involved in the onset of pulmonary diseases, as well as its effects on the regulation of mRNA, one of the molecule responsible for life as we know it.

These results prove that there is abnormality in the zinc transport mechanism itself in obstructive pulmonary diseases. It also suggests that treatment for these diseases cannot be performed merely with zinc supplements. A therapeutic approach that takes the transport mechanisms into consideration is also necessary.

Source:

http://ewww.kumamoto-u.ac.jp/en/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Genetic Analysis and Bio-Rad enter into supply and distribution agreement for GA-map clinical test
Study shows vital role for maternally inherited gene in embryonic development
Relieving Symptoms of Cystic Fibrosis with Exercise
Study finds increase in cigarette smoking among people with substance use disorders
E-cigarette use among youth leads to smoking as adults finds study
Bi-annual MRI beats mammograms in detecting breast cancer among women with genetic risk
Researchers link stress-related genetic changes to suicide risk and psychiatric illness
20% of young colon cancer patients have inherited genetic abnormality, research finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Epigenetics: A New Tool for Forensic Detectives

Developing analytical methods can help the triers of fact, judges and juries, better understand the events surrounding the circumstances of a crime. In forensic analysis, we are talking about determining the identity of unknown individuals through DNA and using DNA and other chemical signatures to determine and clarify the circumstances of the crime.

Epigenetics: A New Tool for Forensic Detectives

Advances in BioAFM

AFM is quite a versatile technique and we see a great potential of this technology for life science applications. It is still fairly new in Bio community, however very well accepted not only as imaging tools but as a versatile instrument for nanomechanical measurements.

Advances in BioAFM

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion

When a coronary artery is obstructed by atheroma, blood flow is depressed or even arrested. This causes hypoxia of cardiac cells associated with the deprivation of nutrients. In clinic, the first objective is to restore blood flow. However, this is associated with a burst in oxidation of cellular proteins and lipids. This oxidation enhances cell death and participates to the so-called reperfusion injury.

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New genetic analysis of candidiasis reveals surprising fungal sex secrets