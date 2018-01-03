Study reveals new insights into role of self-help in inpatient psychotherapy

January 3, 2018

A randomized controlled trial published in the current issue of Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics discloses new insights into the role of self-help in inpatient psychotherapy. Depression is one of the most frequent and costly mental disorders. While there is increasing evidence for the efficacy of online self-help to improve depression or prevent relapse, there is little evidence in blended care settings, especially combined with inpatient face-to-face psychotherapy.

In this study, Authors evaluated whether an evidence-based online self-help program improves the efficacy of inpatient psychotherapy. A total of 229 depressed patients were randomly allocated either to an online self-help program (intervention group [IG]; Deprexis) or an active control group (CG; weekly online information on depression) in addition to inpatient psychodynamic psychotherapy. Both groups had access to their respective experimental intervention for 12 weeks, regardless of inpatient treatment duration. Reduction of depressive symptoms, as measured with the Beck Depression Inventory-II, was the primary outcome at the end of the intervention.

Related Stories

Results showed that depressive symptoms were statistically significantly lower in the IG compared to the active CG at the end of treatment with a moderate between-group effect size of d = 0.44. The same applied to anxiety (d = 0.33), quality of life (d = 0.34), and self-esteem (d = 0.38) at discharge from inpatient treatment. No statistically significant differences were found regarding dysfunctional attitudes (d = 0.14) and work ability (d = 0.08) at the beginning of the trial.

This is the first evidence for blended treatment combining online self-help with inpatient psychotherapy. The study opens new and promising avenues for increasing the efficacy of inpatient psychotherapy. Future studies should determine how integration of online self-help into the therapeutic process can be developed further.

Source:

https://www.karger.com/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Depressive symptoms may be differentially linked to early death risk among white and black patients with CKD
Combinations of personality traits may help protect against depression and anxiety, study shows
Researchers use new approach to identify casual mechanisms in depression
New method helps measure effect of one brain region on another in depression
Study finds rising trend in depression, especially among young people
Palliative care intervention improves survival of patients with depression and advanced cancer
Undocumented Mexican immigrants living in the country at risk for mental disorders
Probiotics may offer protection against depression linked to unhealthy lifestyle

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Epigenetics: A New Tool for Forensic Detectives

Developing analytical methods can help the triers of fact, judges and juries, better understand the events surrounding the circumstances of a crime. In forensic analysis, we are talking about determining the identity of unknown individuals through DNA and using DNA and other chemical signatures to determine and clarify the circumstances of the crime.

Epigenetics: A New Tool for Forensic Detectives

Advances in BioAFM

AFM is quite a versatile technique and we see a great potential of this technology for life science applications. It is still fairly new in Bio community, however very well accepted not only as imaging tools but as a versatile instrument for nanomechanical measurements.

Advances in BioAFM

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion

When a coronary artery is obstructed by atheroma, blood flow is depressed or even arrested. This causes hypoxia of cardiac cells associated with the deprivation of nutrients. In clinic, the first objective is to restore blood flow. However, this is associated with a burst in oxidation of cellular proteins and lipids. This oxidation enhances cell death and participates to the so-called reperfusion injury.

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Art therapy facilitates improvement of patients with severe depression