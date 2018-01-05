New understanding of how molecules regulate enzyme could lead to potential cancer targets

January 5, 2018

New understandings of how molecules affect the activity of an enzyme could lead to potential targets for the treatment of cancers and neurodegenerative diseases.

Atsushi Matsuzawa at Tohoku University and colleagues in Japan used gene silencing techniques and cell culture studies to investigate how molecules regulate an enzyme known as apoptosis signal-regulating kinase 1 (ASK1). Irregular ASK1 activation is linked to some cancers, and inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases.

ASK1 is normally activated in the body by oxidative stress, a process that involves high rates of oxygen metabolism and happens in response to stress, toxins and infections.

Related Stories

A variety of molecules are known to regulate ASK1, but how they do this has not been clear.

An enzyme called protein arginine methyltransferase 1 (PRMT1) is known to encourage ASK1 to interact with a small protein called thioredoxin (Trx). This interaction effectively turns ASK1 off, interfering with this enzyme's role in initiating a cell-signalling process that ultimately leads to cell death and inflammation.

Matsuzawa and his team found that a protein called tripartite motif 48 (TRIM48) starts a process that labels PRMT1 for destruction inside cells. PRMT1 deficiency means that ASK1 and Trx can't interact, which turns ASK1 on.

When the researchers turned off the gene that codes for TRIM48, ASK1 failed to be activated by oxidative stress.

When the researchers made the same gene work excessively in cancer cells planted under the skin in mice, they observed cancer cell death and suppression of tumour growth, possibly due to ASK1 hyperactivation.

"PRMT1 upregulation may be caused by decreased TRIM48 expression or activity, leading to cancer development and progression," write the researchers in their study published in the journal Cell Reports. "Future studies should determine whether TRIM48 suppresses cancer development and progression through PRMT1 downregulation," they say.

Further studies could reveal that the pathways involved in regulating ASK1 activation could act as therapeutic targets in the treatment of ASK1-related diseases, the researchers conclude.

Source:

https://www.tohoku.ac.jp/en/press/new_potential_cancer_targets.html

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Experimental diabetes drugs can make cancer cells vulnerable to chemotherapy agents
Specific bacteria in the intestines can improve response rate to cancer immunotherapy
Study provides insight into how early-stage breast cancer progresses to invasive ductal carcinoma
Small-cell lung cancer patients encounter obstacles to receiving standard-of-care treatment
Study illustrates the role of alcohol in causing damage to DNA and increased cancer risk
UK charity launches new app to help men detect testicular cancer
Macrophages play major role in helping early breast cancer cells spread even before tumor develops
Rutgers researcher receives $1 million grant for international prostate cancer study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Why Should We Weigh Every Protein in the Human Body?

Our mission is to advance the measurement of human proteins with greater precision, to bring to the world the benefits of absolute molecular specificity when it comes to interrogating proteins at the molecular level.

Why Should We Weigh Every Protein in the Human Body?

Epigenetics: A New Tool for Forensic Detectives

Developing analytical methods can help the triers of fact, judges and juries, better understand the events surrounding the circumstances of a crime. In forensic analysis, we are talking about determining the identity of unknown individuals through DNA and using DNA and other chemical signatures to determine and clarify the circumstances of the crime.

Epigenetics: A New Tool for Forensic Detectives

Advances in BioAFM

AFM is quite a versatile technique and we see a great potential of this technology for life science applications. It is still fairly new in Bio community, however very well accepted not only as imaging tools but as a versatile instrument for nanomechanical measurements.

Advances in BioAFM
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Newly identified germline variations increase risk of relapse or second cancers in leukemia patients