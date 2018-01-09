EMQ attends Arab Health for the second year to showcase healthcare revolution in Birmingham

Edgbaston Medical Quarter (EMQ) are once again returning to Arab Health 2018 to showcase the vast range of pioneering healthcare and life sciences companies that are located within Birmingham.

Managed by the Calthorpe Estate, EMQ is attracting a rapidly growing healthcare and life sciences community with leading clinics such as Circle Health, Care Fertility, and Re:cognition choosing to have a base within the medical hub.

Located in the heart of the UK, the area has an excellent cluster of medical research and healthcare facilities with specialist care centres, many of which are within walking distance of one another. It is directly accessible from the UAE via Birmingham International Airport and has strong transport links to London.

The area also boasts a powerful group of healthcare institutions, advanced research and academic hubs and is a center of excellence for both trauma and leukemia. It is supported by internationally renowned training and educational facilities and is fast becoming a ‘go to’ center for clinical trials. Within EMQ there are over 180 medical organizations, 80 hospitals and specialist care centers and 44 GP clinics and routine care facilities, along with 23 training facilities.

This is the second year EMQ have attended Arab Health to showcase the healthcare revolution which is taking place in the West Midlands. As well as exhibiting within the exhibition, EMQ also have a speaker at the Trauma and Acute Care Surgery Conference, which is a new addition to the Congress this year. Col Nigel Tai, Consultant Trauma and Vascular Surgeon from The Centre For Defence Healthcare Engagement (CDHE) will represent EMQ by speaking about trauma systems around the world and how Birmingham is a leader within this field.

Mark Lee, Chief Executive, Calthorpe Estates, said: