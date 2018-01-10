Biomarkers may help predict prognosis of gastric cancer patients with alcohol consumption habits

January 10, 2018

Expression of DNA repair-related biomarkers affected by alcohol can be linked to anticipated response to chemotherapy and survival of gastric cancer patients, according to a new report in The American Journal of Pathology

Alcohol consumption has been identified as a modifiable risk factor for cancers such as gastric cancer. A new report in the The American Journal of Pathology sheds light on how specific proteins interact with alcohol, and how that interplay impacts survival and response to platinum-based adjuvant chemotherapy in patients with gastric cancer who may or may not still be drinking. It is the first time that a correlation between a key microRNA-processing modulator, transcription factor IIB-related factor 1 (BRF1), and prognosis of gastric cancer patients has been demonstrated. Investigators also determined that breast cancer susceptibility gene BRCA1/2, and myeloperoxidase (MPO) are more frequent in gastric cancer patients who engage in hazardous or harmful alcohol consumption.

"Alcohol consumption is a known risk factor for gastric cancer, which carries high morbidity and mortality in China. We found that DNA repair-related markers—BRF1, BRCA1/2, and MPO—have good prognostic value in gastric cancer patients with or without harmful alcohol consumption habits. Moreover, these proteins are also associated with how effective platinum-based adjuvant chemotherapy will be for gastric cancer patients," explained Hua Wang, MD, PhD, and co-senior author Kangsheng Gu, MD, PhD, both of the Department of Oncology at First Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University, Hefei, Anhui (China).

Researchers analyzed tumor tissue from 77 patients who had undergone surgery for primary gastric adenocarcinoma and 69 tissue samples taken from outside the tumor area. Among them, 66 patients received radical surgery and 57 patients received platinum-based adjuvant chemotherapy. All 77 patients were followed for an average of 18 months, during which time 94% (62/66) experienced disease recurrence. Patients remained free of disease for an average of 14 months (disease free survival, DFS) whereas the median overall survival (OS) was 20 months.

Related Stories

BRF1, BRCA1/2, and MPO were also helpful in predicting which patients would benefit more from platinum-based adjuvant chemotherapy. For example, DFS was extended two-fold or more in patients who underwent chemotherapy and showed negative or low BRCA1/2 expression. For those with negative or low BRCA1, the average disease-free interval was 18 months compared to nine months in the high-expression group. Patients with negative MPO also had a better outcome trend, although it was not statistically significant.

Importantly, investigators found that alcohol continued to have a detrimental effect in patients. High BRF1 expression and MPO-positive inflammatory cell infiltration were more frequent in gastric cancer patients with hazardous or harmful alcohol consumption habits. Abnormal changes in BRCA1 in tissues outside the tumors were more frequent in alcohol abusers. In previous studies, these investigators found similar correlations between BRF1 and alcohol consumption in breast and liver cancer patients.

Understanding the mechanisms of how these proteins interact with alcohol and contribute to carcinogenesis is still being investigated. It is thought that RNA Pol III transcribes genes play a crucial role in alcohol-mediated tumorigenesis. BRF1 regulates RNA Pol III gene transcription, and its overexpression acts though BRCA1 to alleviate inhibition of RNA Pol III transcription. Measurement of MPO is interpreted as a measure of the gastric inflammation and oxidative damage induced by alcohol. BRCA1/2 and MPO also play key roles in DNA damage repair.

"Until now, there have been no good markers to indicate alcohol consumption in gastric cancer tissue," noted Dr. Wang. "Future larger clinical trials are planned to explore the prognostic utility of these biomarkers in gastric and other cancers in patients who consume hazardous quantities of alcohol."

Source:

http://www.elsevier.com

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Oncologists discover cell type that gives rise to soft tissue cancer in children
Study provides insight into how early-stage breast cancer progresses to invasive ductal carcinoma
Newly identified biomarkers predict cancer patient’s response to immunotherapy
New understanding of how molecules regulate enzyme could lead to potential cancer targets
Newly identified germline variations increase risk of relapse or second cancers in leukemia patients
New discovery could help treat breast cancer through precision medicine
WPI professor receives Smith Family Foundation grant to explore biology of cancer cells
Researchers aim to improve lung cancer detection using simple blood test

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Dr. Thomas Mueller is the Director of Product Management in the AFM business unit of Bruker’s Nano Surfaces Division. Thomas has been with Bruker for 12 years having held positions in applications and product management, and is the author of over 50 publications, reviews, and application notes.

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

It is important to select the proper camera for fluorescence microscopy which has high sensitivity and low noise, to avoid photo bleaching your sample. A monochrome camera is also preferred for fluorescence imaging because it does not have a color filter pattern superimposed over the image sensor. Since the microscope’s filter wheel selects which wavelength makes its way to the sensor, a monochrome camera allows equal signal detection on all pixels and increases the overall sensitivity of the camera.

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology

Mr. Mingjie Xie, MSc, MBA, is the co-founder and CEO of Rapid Novor Inc. He is a computer scientist by training andreceived his MSc degree from Western University in the field of bioinformatics. He received his MBA degree from Richard Ivey School of Business to pursue his interests in business. Prior to co-founding Rapid Novor Inc, Mingjie is the COO of a bioinformatics software company.

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Unique reusable treatment effectively destroys cancer cells