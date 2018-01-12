Heart failure patients who have anorexia have worse prognosis

January 12, 2018

Researchers of the German Centre for Cardiovascular Research (DZHK) have discovered that patients with heart failure who have anorexia are also more affected in their physical functional capacity and have worse prognosis. Factors that encourage anorexia are the intake of diuretic medication, inflammation, and involuntary weight-loss.

More than 80 percent of patients with heart failure are elderly people who, for the most part, also suffer from co-morbidities. These additional health problems affect the fitness, quality of life and survival of patients with heart failure. For instance, typical co-morbidities are muscle wasting and involuntary weight-loss due to muscular degeneration. Anorexia is also frequently observed in patients with advanced heart failure. Yet until now, little was known about how loss in appetite affects disease progression in these patients. PD Dr. Dr. Stephan von Haehling of the University Medical Center Göttingen and his colleagues have thus investigated whether anorexia affects the physical functional capacity and the survival rate of patients with heart failure in the SICA-HF study (Studies Investigating Co-morbidities Aggravating Heart Failure) funded by the European Commission. Moreover, they searched for factors that may contribute to anorexia.

An adverse combination

A total of 166 clinically stable outpatients with heart failure were asked whether they had lost their appetite and a third stated that they were indeed suffering from anorexia. The physical functional capacity of study participants was ascertained using balance exercises, a 6-minute walking test and endurance and strength tests, among other things. This demonstrated that the functional capacity was worse if the study participant's appetite was diminished. The fitness level was even more affected if in addition to a loss in appetite (anorexia), involuntary, severe weight-loss (cachexia) was present.

Related Stories

More fatalities with a diminished appetite

The DZHK researchers in Göttingen also discovered that the mortality risk is increased over two years if patients with heart failure have anorexia. Cachexia also had an additional negative effect here. "The combination of cachexia and anorexia is complex and also a problem in other chronic diseases", says von Haehling. "This is why the "anorexia-cachexia syndrome" is known for instance in cancer patients as a negative consequence of the disease and its treatment poses a big challenge".

Possible triggers

In the search of factors which encourage anorexia in heart failure, the researchers found three independent predictors: the activation of inflammatory hormones, the intake of loop diuretics and cachexia. "Increased inflammatory markers are already present in patients with heart failure. If these markers are exceeded, it becomes more likely that their appetite diminishes", explains von Haehling. The loop diuretics are prescribed to patients with heart failure to reduce water retention in the tissue. Presumably, due to the loss of trace elements like zinc, they can cause the sense of taste and thus also appetite to lessen.

The researchers believe that treating physicians need to keep an eye on the eating habits and the nutritional condition of their patients when treating heart failure. "These factors should be a fundamental part of the overall medical assessment of patients with heart failure", recommends von Haehling.

Source:

https://dzhk.de/en/news/latest-news/article/anorexia-aggravates-disease-progression-in-heart-failure/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Exercise training may help middle-aged people to reduce heart failure risk from sedentary lifestyle
Obese adolescents show improvements in cardiovascular disease risk factors after bariatric surgery
Polygenic risk score predicts early-onset heart disease risk
Neighborhood factors may play role in influencing heart failure risk
Researchers discover why exercise is good and high blood pressure is bad for the heart
Study identifies how excess fat disrupts heart cells' ability to produce energy
Deportation fears linked to cardiovascular health risk factors in Latinas
New analysis highlights need for protective therapy to reduce risk of repeat heart attacks

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Dr. Thomas Mueller is the Director of Product Management in the AFM business unit of Bruker’s Nano Surfaces Division. Thomas has been with Bruker for 12 years having held positions in applications and product management, and is the author of over 50 publications, reviews, and application notes.

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

It is important to select the proper camera for fluorescence microscopy which has high sensitivity and low noise, to avoid photo bleaching your sample. A monochrome camera is also preferred for fluorescence imaging because it does not have a color filter pattern superimposed over the image sensor. Since the microscope’s filter wheel selects which wavelength makes its way to the sensor, a monochrome camera allows equal signal detection on all pixels and increases the overall sensitivity of the camera.

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology

Mr. Mingjie Xie, MSc, MBA, is the co-founder and CEO of Rapid Novor Inc. He is a computer scientist by training andreceived his MSc degree from Western University in the field of bioinformatics. He received his MBA degree from Richard Ivey School of Business to pursue his interests in business. Prior to co-founding Rapid Novor Inc, Mingjie is the COO of a bioinformatics software company.

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Decorated cardiac stem cells could provide enhanced treatment for heart attacks