Genetic study identifies six new gene regions associated with type 1 diabetes in children

January 17, 2018

A recent study conducted by the TEDDY (The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young) international research team has identified six novel gene regions in children who are at risk of type 1 diabetes.

Credit: Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock.com

The polymorphisms were found in young people who already had type 1 diabetes as well as those in the pre-clinical stage of the disease; who have started making antibodies against insulin producing b-cells but have not yet developed the condition. All of these individuals will undergo a lifetime of insulin therapy.

It is hoped that the discovery will aid research into genes that cause diabetes and the identification of more targets for treatment or prevention.

The study also provided confirmation for three regions that had previously been associated with the development of type 1 diabetes.

Through longitudinal studies of at-risk individuals, the team also identified several chromosomal regions that were linked to which autoantibody would appear first in a patient.

The team looked at the two most commonly appearing autoantibodies: (a) IAA, which binds insulin directly, and (b) GADA, which targets glutamate decarboxylase; an enzyme that regulates the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas.

According to the principal investigator of the study, Dr. Jin-Xiong She, nearly 90% of the patients with type 1 diabetes have one or the other autoantibody initially and most will eventually develop both. The second autoantibody can become evident a few days or even years later.

There is mounting evidence that we have at least two major subtypes of type 1 diabetes, based on the autoantibodies children have. Now we have found a genetic basis that supports that."

Dr Jin-Xiong, Principal Investigator of the Study

One of the primary goals of TEDDY was to identify the genetic variations that are related with the progression or lack of progression to type 1 diabetes, she added.

The study involved 5,806 Caucasian patients and focused on both HLA and non-HLA genes.

Most of the genes that are known to be linked with type 1 diabetes (including the ones that are presently considered the top two high-risk genes) are categorized as human leukocyte antigen (HLA) genes as these genes are thought to regulate our immune system.

However, according to Dr. Ashok Sharma, who is an MCG bioinformatics expert and the first author of the study, studying non-HLA genes allowed the researchers to better identify children with the highest risk of diabetes.

"With HLA genes you can achieve a certain level of accuracy in identifying high-risk individuals. But if we can add additional genes into the screening, we can refine the prediction of the disease, we can increase the accuracy, we can probably even identify higher percentages of at-risk individuals," She explained.

Related Stories

Sharma pointed out that there are many genes involved in the disease and that the genes involved vary between individuals. Not all patients with the high-risk genes even get the disease. The reason for this is still unknown.

The team expects that the study might clarify how genetics and environmental factors such as childhood infections conspire to cause the disease.

The scientists also examined 176,586 single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) that were related to other autoimmune diseases such as celiac disease or rheumatoid arthritis, but not type 1 diabetes. They identified SNPs in participants with type 1 diabetes that differed from those with islet cell autoantibodies and those who still had neither.

Previous studies indicate that the genes responsible for the production of islet cell antibodies are not always linked to the development of type 1 diabetes.

Also, while islet cell autoantibodies (IA) are considered as high risk factors for type 1 diabetes, not every child with IA will progress to full-blown disease. Despite this, the presence of IAs is still considered to increase the risk.

However, according to TEDDY scientists, different genes may play a role in IA development while others play a role in the progression of the disease.

The SNPs identified are in close proximity to a gene that does play a role in disease development, even though they themselves may or may not have a direct functional consequence. They can be used as markers to aid the researchers in the discovery of more causative genes.

One key aspect of the study was how closely and long the participants are observed. Generally, gene identification begins with a case-control design, in which a comparison of genetic variations is done between patients with a condition and healthy individuals. This helps in the identification of differences that may contribute to the disease.

The prospective and longitudinal TEDDY study is considered more beneficial than standard cross-sectional or case-control studies, where scientists observe high-risk young people to see if the disease occurs or not.

According to She, this is the first major study on gene identification for any disease that uses this kind of longitudinal information.

Source:

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2018-01/mcog-gdm011618.php

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Genomics | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Machine learning algorithm uses brain scans to predict language ability in deaf children
Severe peer victimization in childhood may contribute to mental health issues in adolescence
Study suggests shared genetic susceptibility to epilepsy and mood disorders
Lamprey genes provide clues to repair spinal cord damage, finds study
FDA grants approval for first drug to treat inherited breast cancer
Online interactive app motivates diabetes patients to increase physical activity
Scientists identify six new gene regions that may help treat type 1 diabetes
Study reveals new diabetes gene in families with rare blood sugar conditions

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Dr. Thomas Mueller is the Director of Product Management in the AFM business unit of Bruker’s Nano Surfaces Division. Thomas has been with Bruker for 12 years having held positions in applications and product management, and is the author of over 50 publications, reviews, and application notes.

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

It is important to select the proper camera for fluorescence microscopy which has high sensitivity and low noise, to avoid photo bleaching your sample. A monochrome camera is also preferred for fluorescence imaging because it does not have a color filter pattern superimposed over the image sensor. Since the microscope’s filter wheel selects which wavelength makes its way to the sensor, a monochrome camera allows equal signal detection on all pixels and increases the overall sensitivity of the camera.

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology

Mr. Mingjie Xie, MSc, MBA, is the co-founder and CEO of Rapid Novor Inc. He is a computer scientist by training andreceived his MSc degree from Western University in the field of bioinformatics. He received his MBA degree from Richard Ivey School of Business to pursue his interests in business. Prior to co-founding Rapid Novor Inc, Mingjie is the COO of a bioinformatics software company.

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research opens door to development of new treatment for type 2 diabetes