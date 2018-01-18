New precision medicine approach for metastatic pancreatic cancer

By January 18, 2018

A three-year grant has been awarded to Columbia University by the Lustgarten Foundation to fund a phase 1b clinical trial of a precision medicine approach to treat metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Credit: Javier Regueiro/Shutterstock.com

Currently, the main treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer targets  DNA mutations thought to be driving a patient’s tumor. However, this approach is limited to a small fraction of individuals suffering from the most common forms of the cancer.

Related Stories

For example, only about 15% of individuals with pancreatic ductal carcinoma (PDA) are likely to benefit from these conventional DNA mutation-based therapies and most of those will not respond or will relapse with a drug-resistant from of the disease.

“New approaches to this disease are desperately needed," said Kenneth Olive, principal investigator and Professor of Medicine, Pathology and Cell Biology at Columbia University.

Using the new approach, researchers will study the RNA; the tissue-specific copy of a cancer cell’s DNA, rather than the DNA itself.

This will give a much more accurate picture of the genetic programs operating inside a tumor that enable its survival. The patient can then be matched to approved investigational drugs that can inhibit those programs.

In a preliminary test of this approach, which is called OncoTreat, researchers matched at least one drug to patients in 85% of cases.

Andrea Califano, co-leader of the grant, says: "OncoTreat identifies drugs that can invert the activity of a novel class of cryptic cancer targets, called master regulator proteins.” These proteins integrate the effect of individual genomic alterations and make cancer cells impervious to a wide range of perturbations, including those resulting from conventional drug treatment.

By targeting the 'engine room' of the cancer cell, we hope to develop more universal and more effective treatment"

Andrea Califano, co-leader of the Lustgarten Foundation grant

The grant will also be used to fund preclinical studies for the development of drug regimens for PDA patients based on their OncoTreat profile.

The New York-based Lustgarten Foundation is a leading private foundation committed to funding pancreatic cancer research.

Source:

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2018-01/cumc-npm011718.ph

Posted in: Proteomics | Cell Biology | Genomics | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New discovery could help treat breast cancer through precision medicine
Men who follow Mediterranean diet have lower risk of aggressive prostate cancer, study finds
Research: Men who lack HSD17B4 gene may be more susceptible to treatment-resistant prostate cancer
Clinical study investigates lifestyle biomarkers in prostate cancer survivors
Circadian rhythms could hold key to novel treatments for glioblastoma
Bacteria linked to periodontitis may play role in onset of cancer
Novel polygenic hazard score captures age variations of aggressive prostate cancer
Stress accelerates development of pancreatic cancer, study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Dr. Thomas Mueller is the Director of Product Management in the AFM business unit of Bruker’s Nano Surfaces Division. Thomas has been with Bruker for 12 years having held positions in applications and product management, and is the author of over 50 publications, reviews, and application notes.

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

It is important to select the proper camera for fluorescence microscopy which has high sensitivity and low noise, to avoid photo bleaching your sample. A monochrome camera is also preferred for fluorescence imaging because it does not have a color filter pattern superimposed over the image sensor. Since the microscope’s filter wheel selects which wavelength makes its way to the sensor, a monochrome camera allows equal signal detection on all pixels and increases the overall sensitivity of the camera.

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology

Mr. Mingjie Xie, MSc, MBA, is the co-founder and CEO of Rapid Novor Inc. He is a computer scientist by training andreceived his MSc degree from Western University in the field of bioinformatics. He received his MBA degree from Richard Ivey School of Business to pursue his interests in business. Prior to co-founding Rapid Novor Inc, Mingjie is the COO of a bioinformatics software company.

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Biomarkers may help predict prognosis of gastric cancer patients with alcohol consumption habits