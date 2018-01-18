Study reveals the link between low fitness and increased waist circumference

A new study published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE, identified an inverse correlation between low fitness and large waist size as well as a higher degree of inflammation.

Credit: Monkey Business Images/ Shutterstock.com

Waist circumference can signify the amount of excess of fat present in the abdominal region and former studies have indicated that excess abdominal fat could elevate the risks of chronic system inflammation and metabolic diseases.

Researchers of the current study aimed to examine the link between fitness and waist size as well as the link between fitness and low-grade inflammation. They also examined whether there was a correlation with Body Mass Index (BMI).

The research team investigated the data of 10,976 individuals, which was previously collected from The Danish National Health Examination Survey, 2007–2008. The individuals were subjected to a maximal oxygen uptake (VO2max) test to assess their physical fitness; their waist circumference, height, and weight was determined, and their blood samples were taken to evaluate the level of C-reactive protein–a nonspecific biomarker of low-grade inflammation–present in their bodies.

The study findings indicated that higher levels of fitness were correlated with a smaller waist size and a lower degree of inflammation, independent of BMI.

We found that fitness is inversely associated with both abdominal adiposity and low-grade inflammation independent of BMI. These results suggest that, regardless of BMI, high fitness levels lead to a reduction in abdominal fat mass and low-grade inflammation." Anne-Sophie Wedell-Neergaard,University of Copenhagen

Although scientists acknowledged a few possible limitations that might affect the study results, the overall results suggested that heightened fitness levels could potentially reduce abdominal fat mass and inflammation, which may improve metabolic health, irrespective of BMI.