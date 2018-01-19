Flu can be spread without coughs and sneezes

By January 19, 2018

A study published yesterday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reports that it is easier to spread the influenza virus than was previously thought.

Credit: HBRH/ Shutterstock.com

It is popular belief that influenza is transmitted from infected individuals when they cough or sneeze, but the latest research suggests that the virus can be spread just by breathing.

Seasonal influenza is an acute viral infection characterized by a sudden onset of fever, cough, headache, muscle and joint pain, sore throat and a runny nose. Most people recover within a week without requiring medical attention, but the influenza virus can result in severe illness and death in high risk populations, such as the very young and the elderly.

The virus spreads easily from person to person and epidemics result in 3 to 5 million cases of severe illness each year, and up to 650,000 deaths.

Although influenza is known to be highly contagious, little was known about the amount and infectiousness of influenza virus present in exhaled breath. Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Public Health conducted a study to investigate this in 142 patients who had confirmed infection with the influenza virus.

A total of 218 nasopharyngeal swabs and 218 samples of exhaled breath, spontaneous coughing, and sneezing collected on the first, second, and third day after the onset of symptoms were analysed.

"We found that flu cases contaminated the air around them with infectious virus just by breathing, without coughing or sneezing. People with flu generate infectious aerosols (tiny droplets that stay suspended in the air for a long time) even when they are not coughing, and especially during the first days of illness. So when someone is coming down with influenza, they should go home and not remain in the workplace and infect others."

Dr Milton, University of Maryland School of Public Health

Related Stories

Almost half (48%) of the 23 fine aerosol samples collected during normal breathing contained viral RNA and almost three quarters of these (73%) also contained infectious virus. This suggests that infectious virus can be released into the air by an infected patient even when they are not coughing. In addition, sneezing was found to not make an important contribution to influenza virus shedding in aerosols.

This new research thus provides evidence for the increased potential of airborne transmission of the influenza virus.  The authors believe that their findings could be used to more accurately describe the risk of airborne influenza transmission from people with symptomatic illness and to develop more effective public health interventions.

This in turn could help to control influenza epidemics and pandemics. In the short term, people are advised to stay home whenever possible if they start to develop symptoms of influenza.

Source:

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2018-01/uom-fmb011818.php

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Special precautions not required when people with egg allergy take flu shots
Loyola Medicine expert provides guidance on how to keep children safe from flu
Expert discusses how to stay healthy during flu season
Dumfries and Galloway reassures people over number of “Aussie flu” cases
Infectious disease experts warn about post-flu risks in elderly patients
Cedars-Sinai expert discusses ways to keep healthy as flu activity surges
Experts offer research strategies to yield more protective flu vaccine candidates
“Man flu” actually a thing and not to be ridiculed, says science

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Dr. Thomas Mueller is the Director of Product Management in the AFM business unit of Bruker’s Nano Surfaces Division. Thomas has been with Bruker for 12 years having held positions in applications and product management, and is the author of over 50 publications, reviews, and application notes.

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

It is important to select the proper camera for fluorescence microscopy which has high sensitivity and low noise, to avoid photo bleaching your sample. A monochrome camera is also preferred for fluorescence imaging because it does not have a color filter pattern superimposed over the image sensor. Since the microscope’s filter wheel selects which wavelength makes its way to the sensor, a monochrome camera allows equal signal detection on all pixels and increases the overall sensitivity of the camera.

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology

Mr. Mingjie Xie, MSc, MBA, is the co-founder and CEO of Rapid Novor Inc. He is a computer scientist by training andreceived his MSc degree from Western University in the field of bioinformatics. He received his MBA degree from Richard Ivey School of Business to pursue his interests in business. Prior to co-founding Rapid Novor Inc, Mingjie is the COO of a bioinformatics software company.

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Early testing for influenza symptoms can limit severe, life-threatening disease