CMSC's educational conference provides up-to-date information on multiple sclerosis

The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC), the leading member-driven North American organization dedicated to improving and advancing the standards of healthcare and clinical research for those living with MS, announces that registration is open for its 32nd Annual Meeting. The CMSC Annual Meeting, taking place May 30-June 2, 2018, at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN, serves as the largest educational conference and professional development event for healthcare clinicians, researchers, scientists and professionals in training engaged in the MS field.

"The CMSC Annual Meeting is all about multidisciplinary care and teamwork and is a must attend event for any health care practitioner or researcher who wants to enhance their professional practice and improve treatment outcomes in multiple sclerosis," said June Halper, MSN, APN-C, MSCN, FAAN, Chief Executive Officer of CMSC.

The CMSC's unique four-day educational program includes a full agenda of lectures, clinical courses, symposia, workshops, roundtables, panel discussions, posters and platform presentations. To insure a comprehensive educational curriculum for multi-disciplinary attendees, the CMSC Annual Meeting focuses on 11 content areas: advocacy; comprehensive care; disease management; neuroscience/environmental factors; nursing; psychosocial: cognition, depression; rehabilitation; skills development; symptomatic management; and wellness.

The CMSC Annual Meeting provides a wide variety of credit offerings for attendees. Continuing education credits are available for physicians, PAs, nurses, occupational therapists, pharmacists, physical therapists, psychologists, and social workers. Several independently supported satellite programs will offer additional accredited learning opportunities in multiple sclerosis.

Highlights of the 32nd CMSC Annual Meeting include:

-The opening John F. Kurtzke Memorial Lecture by Stephen M. Rao, PhD,, ABPP-CN, Ralph and Luci Schey Chair and Director of the Schey Center for Cognitive Neuroimaging at Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Rao specializes in investigations of cognitive, personality and neuroimaging changes associated with multiple sclerosis. -Headlining lectures by Dr. Alan J. Thompson FRCP, FAAN, on "Neuro-Rehabilitation in MS: Past, Present, Future"; Dr. Claudia F. Lucchinetti, Enterprise Chair, Neurology at the Mayo Clinic, with specialty interest in neuroimmunology giving the John Whitaker Memorial Lecture; and Dr. Patricia K. Coyle speaking on "DMT Debates-Stopping, Switching, Restarting." -Important sessions on "An MS Health Professionals Guide to Cannabis"; "Facilitating Respiratory Enhancement in MS"; "Clinical Neuroanatomy of the Brain and Spinal Cord"; "DMTS-What does the Future Hold in MS Treatment"; "Voice of the Caregiver: Impact of Caregiver Burden"; "Blocking Lipid Metabolism in MS-A New Class of Medications"; and "Suicide Prevention in People with MS." -Special Interest Group (SIG) content and roundtable meetings for rehabilitation therapists, professionals in training, mental health professionals, nurses, Veteran Affairs (VA) health professionals and female healthcare professionals. -Networking opportunities including awards ceremonies, poster sessions, platform presentations, the Foundation of the CMSC (FCMSC) scholar programs and activities, satellite symposia, and mentorship programs. -Leading industry supporters and exhibitors showcasing the latest treatments, products, and innovations in multiple sclerosis care.

The all-inclusive registration fee for the CMSC Annual Meeting includes access to the entire conference program, exhibits, organized meals, networking forums and most social events. There is a discounted rate for CMSC and IOMSN Members and an early online registration discount until April 16, 2018. Medical students and interns can receive a special student rate. For more information and to register (including select scholarship opportunities) visit: http://www. mscare. org/ 2018 or call 201-487-1050, ext. 103.