Could chlorophyll become the next antidiabetic therapy?

A new review finds that chlorophyll and its derivatives may regulate blood sugar and mimic insulin, but safety risks and a lack of human trials mean the green pigment’s therapeutic potential is still under investigation.

Freshwater microalgae blooming under microscopeStudy: Beyond Green: The Therapeutic Potential of Chlorophyll and Its Derivatives in Diabetes Control. Image credit: Ekky Ilham/Shutterstock.com

In a review published in Nutrients, researchers examined existing literature to evaluate the potential of chlorophyll compounds in managing diabetes. Researchers highlighted the anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and insulin-mimicking properties of chlorophyll derivatives.

Diabetes: Prevalence and conventional therapies

Diabetes mellitus is a chronic metabolic disorder characterized by elevated blood sugar levels resulting from impaired insulin secretion, insulin action, or both. Recent studies have indicated a continually increasing prevalence of diabetes worldwide, primarily affecting individuals between 20 and 79 years of age.

Diabetes primarily exists in two forms: type 1 diabetes (T1D) and type 2 diabetes (T2D). T1D is an autoimmune condition that damages pancreatic β-cells, which are responsible for the production and secretion of insulin. T2D is associated with progressive β-cell dysfunction and insulin resistance.

Considering the distinct pathophysiological mechanisms, clinicians employ different therapeutic approaches to treat T1D and T2D. For example, individuals with T1D are treated with insulin replacement therapy or immunotherapies. Some T1D patients receive advanced treatment involving ultra-rapid insulin analogues, smart pens, and hybrid closed-loop systems that automate insulin delivery based on continuous glucose monitoring data.

Individuals diagnosed with T2D are initially treated with lifestyle interventions associated with proper diet, physical activity, and weight management. Those who fail to adhere to the recommended lifestyle changes and experience high blood glucose levels are provided with pharmacologic therapy (e.g., metformin). Patients with cardiovascular disease and diabetes are often treated with glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists and sodium-glucose transport protein 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors. Some patients are also treated with sulfonylureas, dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors, thiazolidinediones, and insulin. Several alternative and complementary therapies, including herbs, have demonstrated potential to manage blood glucose levels.

About the review

The current narrative review retrieved all relevant articles from the PubMed, Scopus, and Google Scholar databases. Articles published in only English were considered. Research based on specific biological roles, mechanisms of action, and therapeutic potential of chlorophyll compounds in diabetes was selected.

Chlorophyll and its derivatives

Chlorophylls are abundant green plant pigments that play a crucial role in photosynthesis. There are different types of chlorophylls, including chlorophyll a and b, each with unique emission peaks. Pheophytin is a dark bluish pigment obtained by treating chlorophyll with a weak acid or after thermal treatment.

Pheophorbide is another chlorophyll derivative generated after chlorophyll breakdown. It must be noted that pheophytin and pheophorbide are chlorophyll derivatives found in plants, while pheophytin is predominantly formed during chlorophyll digestion in animals. Chlorophylls are abundantly present in dietary sources, particularly leafy green vegetables, seaweed, green beans, and algae.

Mammalian studies have shown that natural chlorophylls are absorbed and metabolized within the body, whereas pheophorbide tends to accumulate in the liver. Chlorophyllin is a semi-synthetic water-soluble derivative of chlorophyll produced through alkaline hydrolysis of chlorophyll. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved this derivative for use as a food additive and colouring agent.

Therapeutic potential of chlorophyll pigment in managing diabetes

Recent studies have highlighted its therapeutic benefits, particularly associated with antioxidant, anti-obesogenic, anti-inflammatory, and antidiabetic effects. Previous studies have shown the efficacy of chlorophyll in treating chronic ulcers, a common complication of diabetes.

Chlorophylls and their derivatives influence glucose metabolism through various mechanisms in the gastrointestinal tract. Multiple studies have demonstrated that chlorophyll supplementation can restore gut microbial dysbiosis and enhance glucose absorption and metabolism. These supplements decrease the Firmicutes-to-Bacteroidetes ratio, increase Blautia and Bacteroidales group members, and lower concentrations of Lactococcus and Lactobacillus.

Research on animal models has revealed that early-life chlorophyll supplementation improves glucose tolerance and reduces low-grade inflammation. This treatment also significantly reduced adipose tissue accumulation, thereby counteracting obesity.

An in vitro study revealed that chlorophylls and pheophytin significantly decrease starch hydrolysis while increasing resistant starch content. Mechanistically, the phytol chain of chlorophyll forms a double helix structure with starch, which inhibits the accessibility of digestive enzymes (e.g., α-amylase and α-glucosidase), causing a delay in carbohydrate breakdown. This finding indicates the role of chlorophyll in promoting a more gradual glucose absorption in the gut, potentially aiding in blood glucose regulation.

Pheophorbide a lacks both the phytyl tail and the central magnesium ion and exhibits enhanced structural flexibility. This chlorophyll derivative interacts with metabolic enzymes at allosteric sites or through nonspecific binding, inhibiting α-glucosidase and α-amylase activity. In vivo study findings support that the mechanism above effectively reduces hyperglycemia following controlled feeding. Importantly, pheophorbide a has also been shown to act as an insulin mimetic by stimulating glucose uptake through glucose transporters such as GLUT1 and GLUT4.

Other reported mechanisms include inhibition of DPP-4, which prolongs incretin action, suppression of advanced glycation end-products (AGEs), alteration of nuclear receptors such as RXR and PPARγ to improve insulin sensitivity, and mitochondrial protection. These multiple pathways suggest broad therapeutic potential, but most evidence remains preclinical.

However, the review also highlighted significant safety concerns. Pheophorbide a and related derivatives are potent photosensitizers, and cases of phototoxic skin reactions resembling pseudoporphyria have been documented in humans consuming chlorophyll-containing supplements. This risk is evidence for the need for strict safety evaluation and controlled use.

Future outlook

The growing evidence has prompted scientific interest in conducting more studies on chlorophyll-based compounds, particularly pheophorbide a, as a promising antidiabetic agent. In silico models and preliminary bioactivity study findings from computational docking have indicated the potential of chlorophyll derivatives as modulators of carbohydrate metabolism, suggesting significant therapeutic opportunities.

At the same time, the review stressed that no human clinical trials have yet tested chlorophyll or its derivatives for diabetes management, and translation from animal studies to clinical efficacy remains uncertain. Before applying them clinically, a comprehensive safety assessment of all chlorophyll derivatives is essential.

Journal reference:
  • Sartore, G., et al. (2025). Beyond Green: The Therapeutic Potential of Chlorophyll and Its Derivatives in Diabetes Control. Nutrients. 17(16): 2653. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu17162653. https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/16/2653

