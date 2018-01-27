Immune system handles graphene oxide in a way similar to pathogens, study shows

January 27, 2018

A study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet, the University of Manchester and Chalmers University of Technology published in CHEM shows that our immune system handles graphene oxide in a manner similar to pathogens, paving the way for safer biomedical applications of this two-dimensional material.

Graphene is the thinnest material known to man, a million times thinner than a human hair. Graphene oxide (GO), in turn, is an atomically thin material consisting only of carbon and oxygen atoms. GO is currently being considered for numerous uses including drug delivery and other medical applications. However, it is of critical importance to understand how these materials interact with the body.

Related Stories

In a new study led by Professor Bengt Fadeel at the Institute of Environmental Medicine, Karolinska Institutet, it is shown that neutrophils, the most common type of white blood cell that is specialised in combating infections, release so-called neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) when encountering GO. NETs are made up of a "spider-web" of DNA decorated with proteins that help neutrophils to destroy microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi. The researchers found that GO causes specific changes in the lipid composition of the cell membrane of neutrophils leading to the release of NETs. They could also show that antioxidant treatment reversed this process. In a companion study published in Nanoscale, it was shown that GO is degraded in NETs, much like bacteria and other pathogens.

"Taken together, these studies show that GO can be trapped and degraded in NETs just like pathogens. Understanding how the immune system senses and handles GO paves the way for safer biomedical applications of GO and other graphene-based materials, for instance in the context of drug delivery", says Professor Bengt Fadeel.

Source:

http://ki.se/en/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Scientists discover mechanism that amplifies autoimmune reaction in early stage islet autoimmunity
Fast food triggers the immune system making it hyperactive
Immunologist focuses on initial stages of infection to fight against HIV
Gene circuit can be used to switch on inside cancer cells and stimulate immune attack, study suggests
Researchers identify new anti-inflammatory drug target
Zika suppresses immune system during pregnancy to harm baby, report researchers
Triple-action antibody to be tested as HIV vaccine
Vaccine to prevent Lyme disease on the cards

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Dr. Thomas Mueller is the Director of Product Management in the AFM business unit of Bruker’s Nano Surfaces Division. Thomas has been with Bruker for 12 years having held positions in applications and product management, and is the author of over 50 publications, reviews, and application notes.

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study reveals link between cancer relapse and body’s immune system